Tech of the week: dandelion tyres and a carbon folding e-bike

Tyres made from dandelions and improving city riding

This week, we’ve been over to Germany to see how Continental is starting to make its bicycle tyres with latex substitute harvested from dandelions. Its Urban Taraxagum tyre uses dandelions harvested in Germany as a more sustainable alternative to rubber tree latex. Conti plans to roll out dandelion replacement latex in its other tyres as it ramps up production.

We’ve previously ridden Gocycle’s innovative folding e-bike. It’s fun, fast and folds down really small, but at almost 17kg, a bit heavy for easy portage. Now Gocycle has a carbon framed version, which trims the weight to 14.9kg, not much more than some non-folding road e-bikes. Plus it says that its fast-folding GX model is flying out of its warehouse, with record demand at launch.

And also this week, we’ve had news of an initiative to improve decision making on cycling infrastructure, with a pilot in Manchester, Dublin and Antwerp. Using data from See.Sense’s intelligent light system, it aggregates rider data and highlights to the cities’ planners road issues that affect cyclists.

As fast as a pro?

If you’ve ever wished you could ride like a pro, you might have had a chance on pan-flat Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. We’ve crunched the Strava stats, amongst others for Lotto-Soudal’s Thomas de Gendt, who rode the stage at an average 38kph and 179 watts and for Sunweb’s Chad Haga who averaged 132 watts with an average heart rate of 88bpm.

You might have a harder time keeping up with Danny van Poppel of Jumbo-Visma though: he posted a Strava file that averaged 78kph on an 18km ride in Belgium, hitting a peak of 129kph. The ride seems to have been on a karting circuit, so we reckon it may have been motor assisted. In the same vein, we’ve suggested eight dodgy ways that you too can go faster on your bike.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

We’ve also suggested ways to find new places to ride and offered you a self-test to find out if you’re addicted to cycling.

We’ve had lots of advice for kit buyers this week, with our picks from shorts, summer jerseys, saddles and flat bar bikes which we’ve reviewed at Cycling Weekly. And we’ve told you how to set your saddle height too.

Plus, it’s been a bumper week for deals, with top picks on cycling shoes, helmets and wheels to tempt you.