Zwift rebrands with a new ‘Big Z’ logo

Popular turbo trainer game gets a new look

Zwift has rebranded itself, with its new look including a new ‘Big Z’ logo, which it’s pronouncing big zee, in American style.

It says that the new logo and rebrand are being made to reflect a bolder, brighter tone to the Zwift turbo game and to better represent the ever-growing community of Zwift users.

Zwift has backed up its new look with a video, shown below, showing off its new Big Z logo.

The rebrand also trickles through to the images in the game itself, with on-screen images displayed when riding getting a refreshed look. You’ll still get the same Zwift features, with a choice of virtual worlds in which to compete against yourself, virtual competitors or other users.

Zwift will work with just about any turbo, if you’ve got a suitable set of sensors attached to your bike and a Bluetooth or ANT+ dongle or receiver built into your computer. It also works directly with smart trainers from the likes of Wahoo and Tacx.

There’s the option to connect your Zwift account directly to Strava to generate ride stats and post your times on segments in the Zwift virtual worlds to Strava too, and Zwift rides can also be uploaded to other training programmes.

It’s all designed to add a bit of interest to your turbo sessions – a useful option now that the weather is getting dodgy and the nights are drawing in.