British champion Ben Swift extends contract with Team Ineos

Ben Swift has extended his stay with Team Ineos, signing a new contract that will see him ride with the team through to the end of 2021.

The British champion, who took victory in the Nationals road race in Norwich in June, rejoined Team Sky for 2019 after a spell at UAE Team Emirates. Swift had previously spent seven seasons with the team before leaving in 2017.

The 31-year-old has endured a turbulent year, spending time on the sidelines with injury after a horrific training crash in February, before returning to take his only victory of the season at the National Championships.

Despite only one victory to speak of, Swift has impressed on his return, riding particularly strongly at the Tour of Poland and Deutschland Tour in the last month or so.

Swift says that rejoining the team this year has given him “renewed enthusiasm and motivation for the sport” and that it was “hugely satisfying” to return to the levels he has following his crash.

“I feel like I’ve found a renewed enthusiasm and motivation for the sport this year, so this new contract feels rewarding for many reasons,” Swift said.

“I think that’s down to the team and the way I’ve been riding this year. When you’re really happy somewhere and the environment of the team suits you like it does for me here, it really helps you to get the very best out of yourself.

“I don’t think anybody was expecting me to get back to the levels I’ve achieved this year [following the crash],” he said, “so it’s hugely satisfying. It’s been a really pleasing season so far.”

Swift will next ride the Tour of Britain starting on Saturday, with an eye on a potential spot in the Great Britain line-up for the World Championships road race later in September in his home county of Yorkshire.

Team Ineos have also extended with two other British riders this week, Welshman Owain Doull and Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless.

Doull, 26, has extended for two more years after a breakthrough season which saw him score his first major Classics result with second at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and is currently riding his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España. Lawless has also been handed a new two-year deal after taking the biggest victory of his career with the overall at the Tour de Yorkshire in May.