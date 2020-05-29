British rider Steve Lampier hospitalised after van pulled out on him

British rider Steve Lampier has been hospitalised after a crash with a van while training.

Lampier, who is riding for Ribble-Weldtite on a one-year contract, was training near home in Cornwall on Wednesday (May 27) when a van reversed out of a field onto the road.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone, shoulder blade, three broken ribs, a punctured lung and a ruptured spleen.

Lampier who is also an ambassador for Cornish racing team Saint Piran, had joined Ribble-Weldtite for 2020 in order to ride the 2020 Tour of Britain, which was due to start in Cornwall before it was postponed due to coronavirus.

Saint Piran team principal Richard Pascoe said: “Steve and I have been part of each other’s lives for 20 years, so we’re more than just a team owner and a rider. Saint Piran has continued to support him and his family financially during his time at Ribble. Bike racing is Steve’s life and we want to build the pathway back to competition with him as quickly as possible.”

Lampier, who has previously raced for JLT-Condor and Team Raleigh GAC on the British Continental scene, has finished 17th overall in the Tour of Britain on two occasions and was 14th in the 2016 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

He opened his 2020 season with Ribble-Weldtite in the inaugural Saudi Tour, alongside Jacob Tipper and Zeb Kyffin, before the UCI suspended racing in March.

Earlier this year, Cycling Weekly spoke to Ribble-Weldtite about their David and Goliath story out in the Middle East.

Ribble-Weldtite team principal Tom Timothy said: “Everyone at Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling wishes Steve the best with his recovery and we look forward to supporting him with his rehabilitation and return to training and competition.”