Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome to ride at the Tour of Britain

The Team Sky pair will line up for the eight day stage race starting on September 2

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will join Team Sky’s roster at the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain.

The pair last rode the British stage race together in 2009, since then winning seven grand tours between them.

At their last dual outing, they took a 1-2 at the Tour de France, with Thomas claiming his first grand tour win whilst Froome took victory at the Giro d’Italia in May.

Three time Tour of Britain stage winner Wout Poels will also be lining up for Team Sky when the race begins in Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire, on Sunday 2 September.

Poels won his first Tour of Britain stage aged 23, in a solo breakaway during 2010’s stage four.

Announcing the line up, Poels captured a video of himself riding with Thomas and Froome, saying: “Exiting news, I’m going to start in the Tour of Britain. But, I also need some good support…”

Thomas confirmed in the video that he’d ride as support, and Froome said he’d ride as back-up leader.

The rest of the Team Sky line-up remains to be seen.

Thomas – who was welcomed back to Wales following his Tour victory by streets lined with around 8000 fans – has ridden the Tour of Britain eight times since riding for the Great British national team in 2005.

He said: “As soon as I’d finished the Tour I knew I wanted to ride the Tour of Britain and race on home roads. It starts in Wales which will be special, and then I get to go and race across the whole of the UK. I can’t wait. “I want to go to the race in the shape to compete and enjoy it. We’ll have to see how the next few weeks go but I’m looking forward to it and I know we will have a strong team there. Wout is looking really good at the moment too.”

Thomas finished sixth overall in 2009 and seventh in the 2017 race. Froome has raced the event twice – in 2007 and 2009 – finishing 31st and 50th respectively – but he’s won six grand tours since that time.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced the Tour of Britain,” said Froome. “The Vuelta a Espana has always been such a big goal and sadly coincided with the Tour of Britain, but not doing La Vuelta this year gives me the chance to come back to the UK and race on what looks like a great parcours. “I’m really looking forward to riding. I always remember there being a great atmosphere at the Tour of Britain and the race has only got bigger over the years. I’m really looking forward to coming back.”