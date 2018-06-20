Gianni Moscon cleared of deliberately causing Sébastien Reichenbach to crash

The Italian was accused of intentionally causing the Swiss rider to crash at Tre Valli Varesine in 2017

The UCI disciplinary commission has dropped the case against Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon, who had been accused of pushing and causing Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) to crash in a race last October 3.

Reichenbach said that Moscon purposely caused him to crash in the 2017 Tre Valli Varesine. The Swiss rider broke his elbow and fractured his hip in the fall. The incident came after the alleged racist remarks that Moscon made to former FDJ team-mate Kévin Reza.

It is welcome news for Moscon, who is set to help Chris Froome in the 2018 Tour de France next month.

“Team Sky welcome the decision by the UCI to dismiss the case against Gianni Moscon,” said a Team Sky spokesperson.

“It has been a lengthy process during which an independent panel heard evidence from all parties and found that there was not a case to answer.

“These were serious allegations which Gianni and the team have always strongly contested.”

The Italian faced six to 12 months of suspension given the seriousness of the allegations. The UCI’s disciplinary commission called in both parties on April 9, the day after Moscon raced Paris-Roubaix.

Moscon remained for 11 hours before the commission adjourned. With no video footage of the Tre Valli Varesine incident, the commission had to piece together details. It gathered testimony from Sky team-mate Kenny Elissonde, who raced with FDJ for years, and Nicola Graffurini della Sangemini and Marco Zamparella (Team Amore e Vita riders in 2017).

The 24-year-old Italian said at the time: “We were on a section of rough road and Reichenbach’s hands slipped from his handlebars.”

Reichenbach said that “it was deliberate, and several riders who were at the scene.”

He claimed the incident was retaliation to his Twitter post that claimed Moscon used “racist slurs” against Kévin Reza.

Team Sky suspended Moscon for six weeks over the Reza incident in the 2017 Tour de Romandie. He also attended a diversity awareness course.

Moscon had support from the team in the recent case with Reichenbach.

“We back Gianni and he has our full support. We are pleased he can now get on with racing with a line now drawn under this episode,” Team Sky said.

“He is a very talented young bike rider who will have much to contribute to the Team over the coming months and years.”