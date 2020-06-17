Israel Start-Up Nation in talks to sign Chris Froome, Greg Van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven, according to reports

Israel Start-Up Nation is reportedly in talks with Chris Froome, Greg Van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven in the hopes of signing star riders.

The Israeli WorldTour team is on the hunt for big names after making its debut in cycling’s top tier this year.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Chris Froome, four-time winner of the Tour de France, is coming to the end of his contract with Team Ineos and rumours have suggested he might be considering a change, while Israel Start-Up have not denied their interest.

According to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the team’s billionaire owner Sylvan Adams is keen to sign Froome while the management are also intalks with Classics specialists Van Avermaet and Stuyven.

Van Avermaet currently rides for CCC Team, but has said he would consider a transfer as his current outfit face an uncertain future.

Polish handbag company CCC has announced it will be pulling out at the end of the season.

Stuyven, winner of the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, is coming to the end of his contract with Trek-Segafredo, and is another possibility for Israel Start-Up Nation as they want to improve their Classics roster.

The Israeli team was formed in 2020 after the Pro Continental outfit Israel Cycling Academy took over the remains of the Katusha-Alpecin squad.

Their line-up currently includes André Greipel, who has signed for another two years, Dan Martin, and Alex Dowsett.

Earlier this year, Cycling Weekly investigated the story behind the team.

Bernard Hinault, five-time winner of the Tour de France, has suggested Froome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn’t win the Tour this year.

Froome missed out on the 2018 Tour to team-mate Geraint Thomas, after winning the Giro d’Italia just a few weeks before.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner was then absent from the 2019 Tour, having suffered an awful leg break at the Dauphiné.

The 35-year-old says he’s back to full strength however and is eager to race the rescheduled Tour de France from late August.

>>> Bigla-Katusha squad has been saved as new sponsor steps in with four-year deal

While the speculation may have originated from Froome’s camp as the rider looks improve the terms of his next contract with Team Ineos, can Israel tempt the seven-time Grand Tour winner away from his long-standing squad?