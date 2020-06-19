Jumbo-Visma will switch to Cervélo from 2021, according to reports

Jumbo-Visma will apparently switch from Bianchi to ride Cervélo from the start of the 2021 season, according to Dutch media, ending a six-year relationship with Bianchi.

Cervélo currently provides bikes for rival WorldTour outfit Sunweb, who are also said to be losing one of their more talented riders in Sam Oomen to the Dutch squad at the end of the year.

It is currently unknown whether Sunweb will also continue to ride Cervélos, with one spokesperson for the team telling AD there is a possibility both squads could continue with the Canadian bike brand.

Jumbo-Visma had switched to Bianchi from Giant in their last year as Belkin back in 2014, with team boss Richard Plugge heralding the Italian bike manufacturer in 2018 for its part in his squad’s rejuvenation into one of the strongest outfits in the peloton.

“In the five years that we have now worked together, we have managed to continue to develop. We have grown together,” Plugge said. “Both as a team, with achievements and emerging talent, as with the Bianchi on which we ride. We provide the input to improve the bikes. Innovation is the basis for both of us.”

Other pro team bike contracts are up in the year this year, squeezing in some extra stress to add to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as the company behind Ridley and Merckx bikes is apparently considering ending its team sponsorships.

Belgian Cycling Factory, which supports pro teams including Lotto-Soudal and Ag2r La Mondiale, plans to review contracts that come to an end later this year, due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

Ridley bikes have had a long-standing relationship with Lotto-Soudal, while Ag2r La Mondiale started riding Merckx for two seasons starting in 2019, with an option to extend for an extra two years.