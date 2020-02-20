Luke Rowe signs long-term extension with Team Ineos

Luke Rowe has signed a long-term contract extension with Team Ineos, allowing him to continue supporting the young riders in the squad like Egan Bernal.

Rowe, who started his career with the British WorldTour squad in 2012, will ride for Ineos for another four years, taking him up to the end of 2023.

The Welshman is an experienced road captain, but has also taken up a mentor role within the team as Ineos looks to develop the next generation of Grand Tour stars.

Team Ineos principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “Luke embodies what this Team is all about – grit, hard work, learning from setbacks and coming back stronger, racing at the front and always putting the team first. He is a true racer, a hugely talented bike rider in his own right and someone totally committed to helping the team. He has been a big part of our past and will have an important role to play in our future.”

The 29-year-old started his career with Sky Procycling back in 2012, developing into a strong contender in the cobbled Classics, having finished in the top-10 of Paris-Roubaix and top-five in the Tour of Flanders.

But it is in the Tour de France, working as an engine on the front of the peloton and as a tactician, where Rowe has made his career.

>>> Why Chris Froome shouldn’t be dismissed from the Tour de France reckoning

He said: “Obviously, this new contract extension shows a lot of commitment myself and the team. I turned pro here, I’ve been here from day one, and now I’m as excited as ever to be part of this new chapter with Ineos.

“I think working with the young guys is a big part of why the team has committed to me for another four years. If you look through the riders we’ve got in the team, there’s a long list of young guys who are growing and developing into riders at the very top of their game. To work with these young guys is something I really enjoy – trying to pass on what I can to help guide them on their way up in the sport.”