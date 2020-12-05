Mark Cavendish rejoins Deceuninck – Quick-Step for 2021 season

Mark Cavendish has re-signed with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the team he previously raced with for three seasons, to ensure he continues his professional career into 2021.

There were doubts the Manxman would continue next season after contract renegotiations broke down with Bahrain-McLaren and the sprinter was brought to tears at Gent-Wevelgem as it dawned on him he could have just finished his last ever race.

“I can’t explain how delighted I am to be joining Deceuninck – Quick-Step. I have never hidden my affection for my time with the team and to me this genuinely feels like I am coming home. As well as the incredible group of riders, I can’t wait to start working again with the staff, most of which were here during my first spell and were part of one of the most successful periods of my career, an era that I am immensely proud of,” Cavendish said after the announcement.

“Even with an extremely difficult and disrupted season this year, they have shown how strong and unified they are and I am hoping to add to even more. I can’t wait to be back in the Wolfpack.”

During his time with the Belgian squad, Cavendish took 44 victories including eight Grand Tour stage wins, and joins a star-studded line-up for 2021 at Deceuninck – Quick-Step, which boasts the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel and Sam Bennett.

“Us and Mark share many beautiful memories and have a history that goes a long way back,” team boss Patrick Lefevere added. “During his [previous] three-year spell with the team, he didn’t just claim dozens of victories for the team, he showed amazing panache and what an incredibly dedicated team player he is. We are happy to have him return to our family, as he is a leader and brings across a wealth of experience that he can share with our young riders, but at the same time we are confident he still has something to give to the team.”