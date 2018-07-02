Who are all the new national champions of 2018?

The season for a changing of the guard at national champion level is upon us, and a host of new national jersey wearers have already been crowned.

The new British National Time Trial champions are Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Thomas showed his Tour de France preparations are on track, beating second man Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisberg) by 37 seconds whilst Barnes pushed her sister Alice (also Canyon-SRAM) onto the second step by 17s.

In the road races there were two surprise victtors, with the men’s title going to Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) and the women’s title going to Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze).

In Luxembourg, Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) bettered last year’s second place to take his fourth senior National Time Trial win. With four road race wins also to his name, all eyes will be on him in the days ahead. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) held on to her title, claiming her twelfth consecutive TT jersey, taking her National wins to an incredible 29.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5) continued her run of success in France, which has seen her hold the national time trial champion’s jersey since 2015 whilst Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) claimed his second consecutive win at the event.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a sixth Slovakian road race title on Sunday, continuing his run of not wearing a normal team jersey, riding away from the bunch to take a spectacular 90km solo breakaway win.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was unable to defend his Polish time trial title on Thursday, but was able to take the road race title after beating Maciej Bodnar (Bora) to the line in a near 200km race.

In Italy the men’s national title went to Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) who got the better of Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) while the women’s title was won by Marta Cavalli (Valcar PBM).

Elsewhere Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) was able to claim the USA road race title, while Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) beat Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to the line to take the victory in Spain.

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step) took the prestigious Belgian road race title with his team-mate Philippe Gilbert and Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven rounding off the podium.

In Belgium’s time trial, last year’s winner Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) was reduced to third, with Lotto-Soudal’s Victor Campenaerts taking the upper most spot whilst Ann-sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla) retained her position as National Champion from 2017.

Back in January, Australia saw absolutely no change in its ITT ranks, with both Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) and Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) retaining their titles. Garfoot, who last year managed a double, also claiming the road race title, was fifth this year with Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO -SVB) taking her spot whilst Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) took the men’s jersey from Miles Scotson (BMC Racing).

In Norway, Edvald Bosson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) cementing his place at the top by retaining his National time trial champion title for the tenth time, and eyes will be on him to see if he can take both as he did in both 2015 and 2016.

Many of the road races are still ahead of us, but we’ve already seen a number of double champions – Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) taking both road and time trial honours in South Africa and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) doing the same in New Zealand.

Time trial champions (men/women)

Argentina: Emiliano Ibarra (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) / Estefania Pilz

Australia: Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) / Katrin Garfoot (Mitchelton-Scott)

Austria: Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) / Martina Ritter (Wiggle High5)

Azerbaijan: Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) / Olena Pavlukhina (BTC City Ljubljana)

Belarus: Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) / Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

Belgium: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) / Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla)

Brazil: / Tamires Fanny Radatz

Canada: Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) / Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)

Costa Rica: Brian Salas / Maria Jose Vargas (Swapit Agolico)

Chile: German Alfredo Bustamante Aravales / Aranza Villalon Sanchez

Colombia: Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky)

Croatia: Josip Rumac (Meridiana Kamen Team) / Mia Radotic (BTC City Ljubljana)

Cyprus: Andreas Miltiadis / Antri Christoforou (Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team)

Czech Republic: Josef Černý (Elkov – Author Cycling Team) / Tereza Korvasova (Team Dukla Praha Women)

Denmark: Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-Almeborg-Bornholm) / Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling)

El Salvador: Giovanni Guevara / Roxana Ortiz

Eritrea: Daniel Teklehaimanot (Cofidis)

Estonia: Tanel Kangert (Astana) / Liisi Rist

Ethiopia: Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) / Selam Amha

Finland: Johan Nordlund / Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla)

France: Pierre Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) / Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5)

Georgia: Tamaz Tsereteli

Germany: Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) / Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5)

Great Britain: Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) / Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

Greece: Stylianos Farantakis / Varvara Fasoi

Guatemala: Manuel Rodas / Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-SVB)

Hong Kong: Burr Ho (HKSI Pro Cycling) / Qianyu Yang

Hungary: Barnabás Peák (UCI WCC Mens team) / Adrienn Hajnal

Iran: Mirsamad Pourseyedi

Ireland: Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) / Kelly Murphy

Israel: Omer Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) / Rotem Gafinovitz (WaowDeals Pro Cycling)

Italy:

Japan: Kazushige Kuboki (Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team) / Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5)

Kazakhstan: Daniil Fominykh (Astana Pro Cycling) / Natalya Saifutdinova (Astana Women’s Team)

Kosovo: Egzon Misini

Latvia: Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo) / Lija Laizane (Aromitalia Vaiano)

Lithuania: Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r La Mondiale) / Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini)

Luxembourg: Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) / Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans)

Macedonia: Aleksandr Cavleski / Aneta Antovska

Mauritius:

Mexico: Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Aevolo) / Ingrid Drexel (Team TIBCO-SVB)

Moldova:

Morocco:

Namibia: Drikus Coetzee / Irene Steyn

Netherlands: Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) / Ellen Van Dijk (Team Sunweb)

New Zealand: Hamish Bond / Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Norway: Edvald Bosson Hagen (Dimension Data) / Line Marie Gulliksen (Hitec-Products)

Poland: Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) / Małgorzata Jasinska (Movistar)

Portugal: Domingos Gonçalves (Radio Popular Boavista) / Deniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport)

Puerto Rico: Elvis Reyes / Donelys Cariño

Romania: Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippon-Vini Fantini) / Ana Covrig (Eurotarget-Bianchi)

Russia: Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu Cycling Team) / Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team)

Rwanda: Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) / Jacqueline Tuyishimire

Serbia: Veljko Stojnic (UCI WCC Mens team) / Jelena Eric (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Singapore:

Slovakia: Marek Čanecký (Dukla Banska Bystrica) / Tatiana Jaseková

Slovenia: Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) /Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)

South Africa: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) / Liezel Jordaan

Spain: Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) / Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar)

Sweden: Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) / Lisa Nordén

Switzerland: Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) / Nicole Hanselmann (Cervélo-Bigla)

Tunisia: Ali Nouisri (VIB Sports)

Uruguay: Robert Méndez

USA: Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) / Amber Neben

Ukraine: Andrei Grivko (Astana) / Valeriya Kononenko

Uruguay: Robert Méndez

Venezuela: Pedro Gutierrez (Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team) / Danielys Del Valle Garcia

Road race champions (men/women)

Argentina: Rubén Ramos / Maribel Aguirre

Australia: Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) / Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO -SVB)

Austria: Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) / Sarah Rijkes (Experza-Footlogix)

Belarus: Stanislau Bazhkou (Minsk Cycling Club)

Belgium: Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step) / Annelies Dom (Lotto-Soudal)

Canada: Antoine Duschesne (Groupama-FDJ) / Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)

Costa Rica:

Chile: Adrian Alexander Alvarado Teneb / Aranza Villalon Sanchez

Colombia: Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Croatia: Viktor Potocki (Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum) / Mia Radotic (BTC City Ljubljana)

Cyprus: Alexandros Matsangos / Antri Christoforou (Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team)

Czech Republic: Josef Černý (Elkov – Author) / Jarmila Machacova (Team Dukla Praha Women)

Denmark: Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Floors) / Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans)

Eritrea: Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

Estonia: Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ethiopia: / Selan Amha

Finland: Anders Bäckman / Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla)

France: Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) / Aude Biannic (Movistar)

Germany: Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) / Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)

Great Britain: Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) / Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze)

Greece: Polychronis Tzortzakis (Tarteletto-Isorex) / Argiro Milaki

Guatemala:

Hong Kong: Siu Wai Ko (HKSI Pro Cycling) / Yao Pang

Hungary:

Iran: Saeeid Safarzadeh (Tabriz Shahrdary Team)

Ireland: Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) / Eve McCrystal

Israel: Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) / Omer Shapira (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Italy: Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) / Marta Cavalli (Valcar PBM)

Japan: Genki Yanamoto (Kinan Cycling Team) / Eri Yonamine

Kazakhstan: Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) /

Latvia: Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) / Lija Laizane (Aromitalia Vaiano)

Lithuania: Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r La Mondiale) / Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia Vaiano)

Luxembourg: Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) / Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans)

Kosovo: Rrahim Mani

Macedonia: Andrej Petrovski

Mauritius:

Mexico: Orlando Garibay / Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Swapit Agolico)

Moldova:

Morocco:

Namibia: Martin Freyer / Vera Adrian

Netherlands: Mathieu Van der Poel (Correndon-Circus) / Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans)

New Zealand: Jason Christie / Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Norway: Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) / Vita Heine (Hitex Products)

Poland: Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) / Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar)

Portugal: Domingos Gonçalves (Radio Popular Boavista) / Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport)

Puerto Rico: Elvis Reyes / Donelys Cariño

Romania: Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippon-Vini Fantini) / Ana Covrig (Eurotarget-Bianchi)

Russia: Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Rwanda: Didier Munyaneza / Xaverine Nirere

Serbia: Dušan Rajovic (Adria Mobil) / Jelena Eric (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Singapore:

Slovakia: Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) / Tereza Medvedova (Bepink)

Slovenia: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) / Polona Batagelj (BTC City Ljubljana)

South Africa: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) / Carla Oberholzer

Spain: Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) / Eider Merino (Lointek)

Sweden: Lucas Eriksson / Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5)

Switzerland: Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) / Jolanda Neff

Tunisia: Ali Nousri (VIB Sports)

USA: Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) / Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Ukraine: Oleksandr Polivoda /

Venezuela: / Yngrid Porras