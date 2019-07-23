Caleb Ewan sprints to second Tour de France victory on stage 16

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) put in a sensational sprint to win stage 16 of the 2019 Tour de France, his second stage victory in the race.

Despite Deceuninck-Quick-Step putting in an almost perfect lead out for Elia Viviani, Ewan was able to come from well back in the bunch on his own to beat the Italian on the line.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) tried to follow Ewan, but couldn’t do enough to come around the Australian and had to settle for third place.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) safely retained his overall lead as he finished in the bunch safely. The main change in the top-10 sees Richie Porte move up to 10th from 11th after Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) abandoned following a crash with 28km to go.

More to come…

Tour de France 2019, stage 16: Nîmes to Nîmes (177km)

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, in 3-57-08

2. Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

3. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

5. Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

6. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

7. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

8. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

10. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert, all at same time

General classification after stage 16

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 64-57-32

2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, at 1-35

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-47

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 1-50

5. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at 2-02

6. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 2-14

7. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, at 4-54

8. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 5-00

9. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education First, at 5-33

10. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 6-30