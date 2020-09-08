Deceuninck – Quick-Step staff member needed second coronavirus test after ‘laboratory error’

A Deceuninck – Quick-Step staff member had to undergo a second coronavirus test due to a “laboratory error,” but has since tested negative.

The Tour de France peloton is currently receiving the results from the rest day coronavirus tests, shortly before the start of stage 10 in Île d’Oléron.

All riders and staff underwent coronavirus testing during the rest day in La Rochelle on Monday (September 7), with two positive tests within a team likely to result in removal from the team.

In a statement, Belgian WorldTour team Deceuninck confirmed that a member of their staff had to undergo a second test but has since tested negative for Covid-19.

The team will continue the race as planned, but we are still awaiting full confirmation from the rest of the teams about their results.

A statement from Deceuninck said: “As you will have seen, it has been reported that a member of our team staff was collected from our team hotel this morning.

“An error was made in the laboratory with the sample that the individual gave yesterday, meaning they were taken for re-testing this morning.

“The result of this second test has been returned as negative and we will continue to race as normal.”

Ineos Grenadiers boss Dave Brailsford said he expects positives from the rest day testing, but not within his team.

Some riders were more concerned about false positives from the tests, with Dan Martin saying it would be unfair to be sent home due to a false positive.

He said: “If you’ve got it it’s for the greater good that you have to go home. You have to 100 per cent understand that. But if you don’t have it and you just had a false positive and then you go home that’s not fair.”