Geraint Thomas says Team Ineos has better riders but he wants to target 2020 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas admits there are better riders in the Team Ineos roster, but still wants to chase glory in the 2020 Tour de France.

The surprise winner of the 2018 Tour followed up with second in this year’s edition, as his 22-year-old team-mate Egan Bernal emerged victorious.

In an interview with The Guardian, published ahead of the BBC documentary about the Welshman, Thomas was asked if he was frustrated by Bernal’s meteoric rise in the Tour, having spent years in service of Chris Froome.

The 33-year-old said: “Yes, to be honest.

“When there are better riders it’s obvious.

“It’s a team sport and those two guys are special.”

Thomas soared into the lead during the 2018 Tour de France by winning two stages, and holding on to the yellow jersey ahead of Tom Dumoulin, with Chris Froome finishing third.

In the 2019 edition, Thomas went into the race as joint leader with Egan Bernal after Froome’s awful crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné that took him out for the season.

Ineos were the dominant force in the final week of the Tour, but it was Bernal who sealed the top step after the mountain stage to Tignes was neutralised due to landslides, Thomas finishing second.

Thomas has previously said leadership at the Giro d’Italia would motivate him, but says he now wants to focus on the 2020 Tour.

He said: “I’m looking at targeting the Tour. We need to confirm it all, to chat it through, but at the moment it’s all about the Tour again.”

Team Ineos will boast multiple Grand Tour winners next year, as Chris Froome is expected to return from injury, Bernal hoping to capitalise on his breakthrough 2019, Thomas riding and Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carpaz joining from Movistar.