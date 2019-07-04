Peter Sagan’s new standard Bora-Hansgrohe kit unveiled for Tour de France 2019

Peter Sagan will be riding in unfamiliar colours at the 2019 Tour de France – the standard Bora-Hansgrohe strip.

The Slovakian superstar will race in stock colours for the first time in eight years, having lost both the world champion’s rainbow jersey and the national colours we are accustomed to seeing him wear.

German WorldTour outfit Bora have unveiled a special kit for the Tour de France 2019, replacing their traditional black jerseys for white.

>>> ‘I don’t feel pressure to prove it wasn’t a fluke’: Geraint Thomas looks ahead to Tour de France 2019

The team have posted the first pictures of Sagan in the standard team jersey, after eight years in either the world champion’s or Slovakian national colours.

Sagan, now 29, won his first national champion’s title in 2011, following up in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Along the way, he also won three consecutive World Championships in Richmond in 2015, Doha in 2016 and Bergen in 2017.

Sagan’s new jersey is in the white and green colours of the Bora-Hansgrohe jersey for the Tour de France, with the traditional rainbow bands on the sleeve to indicate a former world champion.

Bora-Hansgrohe now have six national champions in their ranks, after Sagan’s brother Juraj won the Slovakian national title for the thir time in his career.

>>> Movistar looking to take advantage of ‘more open Tour’ without Chris Froome

The team also count Patrick Konrad of Austria, Max Schachmann of Germany, Ireland’s Sam Bennett and Italy’s Davide Formolo in their list of national champions.

A versatile squad will represent Bora at the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday (July 6) in Brussels.

Peter Sagan will carry the sprint hopes, with Emanuel Buchmann and Schamann strong general classification riders.