Søren Kragh Andersen puts in another sensational solo ride to win stage 19 of the Tour de France 2020

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France after making another sensational solo effort to the finish for victory.

While on stage 14 he attacked with just over 3km to go, today the Dane attacked a breakaway group of 12 with 16km to go and quickly built a lead as no-one immediately responded.

Kragh’s phenomenal effort saw the advantage build to almost a minute by the final 3km, thanks in part to the disorganisation in the chasing group which saw no-one willing to risk their effort to lose on the line.

That allowed the Sunweb man to coast into the line in the final 250m with a no-one in view behind, celebrating his second stage win of the race and his team’s third.

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) took the sprint for second ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) behind, while Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who had made it into the breakaway group, extended his lead in the green over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) by beating the Slovakian to the line for eighth and ninth respectively.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) safely retained his lead at the top of the GC heading into the time trial on the penultimate stage.

Tour de France 2020, stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (166.5km)

1. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb, in 3-36-33

2. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott, at 53 seconds

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

4. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

5. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

6. Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

7. Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

8. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

9. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

10. Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team, all same time

General classification after stage 19

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 83-29-41

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 57s

3. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-27

4. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 3-06

5. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 3-28

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 4-19

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 5-55

8. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 6-05

9. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 7-24

10. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 12-12