Søren Kragh Andersen makes late solo effort to take Tour de France stage 14 glory

Søren Kragh Andersen took Sunweb’s second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France after making a late solo break to the finish in Lyon. Kragh attacked with 3.2km to go from a reduced peloton with no-one immediately pursuing.

Kragh timed his move perfectly, breaking clear on the right-hand side of the road once Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), and Kragh’s team-mate Marc Hirschi had been brought back after their own late attempt to get away.

By the time a chase broke out in earnest, Kragh had an advantage of almost 10 seconds and his Sunweb team-mates then marked any efforts to try and bring him back. The Dane was able to sustain his effort and hold on to take his maiden Tour stage win.

The remaining riders in the bunch came in 15 seconds behind Kragh, with Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Simone Consonni (Cofidis) denying Sagan extra points in the green jersey competition, sprinting to second, third and fourth respectively.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retained his overall lead after finishing safely in the main bunch with no changes in the top-10 on GC.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 14: Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon (194km)

1. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 14

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 61-03-00

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 44s

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 59s

4. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 1-10

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at 1-12

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-31

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-42

8. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-55

9. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 2-06

10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 2-54