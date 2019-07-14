We spoke to the person who took ‘that’ picture of Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France crash

Due to job commitments I travel very often to that part of France but never managed to match my commitments with the route of the Tour de France. This year was finally the exception.

I had Saturday off so planned to watch stage eight at three different places: the start at Macon, the start of Col de La Croix de Tel at Chamelet and the last spot on the Côte de La Jaillière where I predicted this sort of stage would be decided. But somehow I got lost and accidentally went through a closed road which I immediately deduced that the Tour caravan was passing by. As there was no time to reach La Jaillière I decided to stay there.

Did you have your camera out ready as the peloton came round the corner? Did you think there was the chance that someone would crash round that corner?

The sun was intense so I took a seat on the pavement where a road sign was creating a shad and waited for the peloton to pass. I didn’t expect a crash to happen, especially at the front of the race. I never choose a place expecting crash to happen. I’m also an amateur cyclist so I don’t like crashes either and do not want to see others crash even if they are professionals riders. I’m there just for the race, the moves, the tactics, the bikes.

What happened in the aftermath?

Michael Woods’ rear wheel just slipped then he fell down. Moscon was right behind and could not avoid him. Geraint Thomas broked hard and flew off his bike and landed with his back on Moscon’s bike breaking the frame in two.

Then there was the amazing teamwork…other Ineos riders where also right behind and Kwiatkowski left his bike on the ground and took Thomas’ bike from the ground, put the chain on and him and Moscon gave a push to Thomas’. Incredible teamwork all for the team leader!

What was the reaction of other spectators? A few in the photo looked quite shocked

Nobody was expecting this to happen as it was so quickly. Due to the “scene apparatus” everyone was shocked but when we all saw Thomas back on his bike there was a feeling of relief.

What has the reaction been like to your photo?

Quite impressive, I never expected this to be honest. My purpose was not for the show as I do not see the riders as a circus. I see very very brave men (or women) doing their risky jobs in a sport that we all really love.