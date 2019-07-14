We spoke to the person who took ‘that’ picture of Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France crash

Amidst Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) heroically holding off the peloton and solo-ing to the victory and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) showing his textbook panache to reclaim the yellow jersey on stage eight of the Tour de France 2019, one of the big talking points was Geraint Thomas’ crash in the closing kilometres.
Coming round a corner on a descent with less than 20km to go, Michael Woods (EF Education First) hit the tarmac, bringing down Gianni Moscon and Geraint Thomas who were in his wheel with the rest of the Ineos squad subsequently piling into the back of them.
>>> Watch: Geraint Thomas caught in crash that snapped Moscon bike on stage eight of the Tour de France 2019
However, the British team leapt into action, Michał Kwiatkowski picking up Thomas’ bike, fixing his chain and setting him back on his way, with Wout Poels helping lead him back up to the peloton.
Television cameras only picked up the crash from a zoomed-out helicopter shot. However, as usually seems to be the case, someone was in the right place at the right time and managed to capture what may prove to be one of the defining photos of this year’s race.
It was a moment that could have ended defending champion Geraint Thomas’ Tour, but the Welshman got up unscathed and finished tenth, just behind team-mate Egan Bernal.
We spoke to the person who took the photo, who goes by the name Pimentanuno on Twitter, to tell us more about what happened.
Tell us the whole story about how you managed to take the photo. What led you to being in that exact spot?