Watch: Tour de France 2015 stage five highlights (video)

Catch up on the action from stage five of the 2015 Tour de France with this highlights video

German riders continued to dominate the 2015 Tour de France on Wednesday’s stage five, with sprinter André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) taking his second stage victory to increase his lead in the points classification, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) retaining the overall lead.

The route from Arras to Amiens commemorated those lost in World War I in the region, with riders paying tribute to fallen soldiers before the stage and the race passing war memorials and cemeteries.

>>> Mark Cavendish misses out as Greipel takes his second 2015 Tour de France stage win

The weather once again played a part in proceedings, with heavy rain and crosswinds making progress difficult – not least for lone escapee Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), who battled on before being caught with 98km still to go.

After the catch of Perichon, the race took a different turn, with the bunch splitting in the crosswinds as a results of the GC teams winding up the pace and crashes delaying riders.

The bedraggled bunch reached Amiens for a hectic sprint showdown, which saw Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) being boxed in and working hard to try and get back into contention. In the end, he placed third behind Greipel and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Martin continues to top the overall table, 12 seconds ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) on a day where the main race contenders looked happy to stay upright and finish in one piece.