Wout van Aert powers to sprint victory on Tour de France 2020 stage five

Wout van Aert took Jumbo-Visma’s second consecutive win of the Tour de France 2020 after sprinting to victory on stage five.

The Belgian beat Cees Bol to the line after a long lead-out from Team Sunweb. Van Aert, sitting on Bol’s wheel, was able to come around him and pip him to the line at the finish in Privas with a powerful effort.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finished third and took over the green jersey of the points classification from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished fourth.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) retains the overall lead ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) after finishing safely in the main group.

The stage victory is Jumbo-Visma’s second of the race after Roglič win on the race’s summit finish on Tuesday. Today’s win is Van Aert’s second career Tour stage win after he won a bunch sprint in the 2019 edition.

More to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage five: Gap to Privas (183km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2. Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

3. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage five

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

2. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 4 seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 7s

4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 11s

5. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 13s