Wout van Aert powers to sprint victory on Tour de France 2020 stage five

Wout van Aert took Jumbo-Visma’s second consecutive win of the Tour de France 2020 after sprinting to victory on stage five.
The Belgian beat Cees Bol to the line after a long lead-out from Team Sunweb. Van Aert, sitting on Bol’s wheel, was able to come around him and pip him to the line at the finish in Privas with a powerful effort.
>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finished third and took over the green jersey of the points classification from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished fourth.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) retains the overall lead ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) after finishing safely in the main group.
The stage victory is Jumbo-Visma’s second of the race after Roglič win on the race’s summit finish on Tuesday. Today’s win is Van Aert’s second career Tour stage win after he won a bunch sprint in the 2019 edition.
More to follow…
Results
Tour de France 2020, stage five: Gap to Privas (183km)
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2. Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quick-Step
4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
General classification after stage five
1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick-Step
2. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 4 seconds
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 7s
4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 11s
5. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 13s