UCI releases update on 2020 racing return for women and men’s WorldTour

The UCI has released another update on the return of racing with more changes to the women’s and men’s WorldTour calendars.

WorldTour racing is still scheduled to return on August 1 with Strade Bianche, but more men’s and women’s races have been cancelled.

In women’s racing, the Vårgårda West Sweden TTT and RR have both been cancelled, as well as the Ladies Tour of Norway, while the women’s Tour of Guanxi has been pushed back from October 20 to November 10.

For the men, Il Lombardia has been brought forward from October 31 to August 10, while the Tour of Guanxi has been moved from October 15 to November 5-10.

The UCI has also confirmed the cancellation of a number of men’s WorldTour events, including RideLondon-Surrey Classic and A Travers la Flandre.

UCI president David Lappartient said: “Thanks to very numerous consultations carried out these last weeks with all concerned and to the decision taken by our Management Committee during its two days of meetings, we have moved forward towards a resumption of the 2020 cycling season that will be as smooth as possible.

“I would like to acknowledge the general spirit of the members of the cycling family, which largely contributes to a return to normal that we are all hoping for.”

The UCI met via videoconference on June 10 and 11 to further discuss the resumption of the cycling calendar after racing was suspended due to coronavirus in March.

In track cycling the Junior Track World Championships, which were due to take place in Egypt August has been postponed until 2021, with the Israel Junior Worlds pushed back to 2022.

The UCI also announced that medical director Professor Xavier Bigard is working to finalise health protocols for the resumption of racing, but the governing body did not offer any further information on how riders, fans, staff and media will be kept safe at races.

Over recent days there was speculation that Milan-San Remo would be moved from its planned date of August 8 to be held a week later.

The rumours were met with concern by the mayor of San Remo, who was worried that Milan-San Remo would clash with the Ferragosto public holiday if was held on August 15, which would mean inconvenience for those on holiday.

But the UCI made no announcement about San Remo, so it appears the race will still be held on its planned date of August 8.

Check below for the updated women’s and men’s WorldTour calendar.

Women’s WorldTour calendar 2020

-1 August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

CANCELLED -8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

CANCELLED -9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

CANCELLED -13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

-26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

-29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

-1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

-11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

-10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

-18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

-20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

-23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

-6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

-10 November: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

Men’s WorldTour calendar 2020

-1 August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

– 15 August: Il Lombardia (Italy)

CANCELLED – 16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

-25 August: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)

-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)

-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour

-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

– 3 October: EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Germany)

-3-25 October: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

CANCELLED -14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

-20 October – 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

-5-10 November: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)