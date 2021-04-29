‘We’re a weird mix of but we form a team’ – Hugh Carthy extends contract with EF Education-Nippo

Hugh Carthy has extended his contract with EF Education-Nippo by two years after he has put in several fantastic displays while riding for the squad.

Carthy agreed to sign the new two-year contract as he says he is very happy with riding at the team even though they’re an unusual mix of riders on paper.

The 26-year-old really burst into peoples consciousness when he took a solo victory at the Tour de Suisse in 2019, riding alone for 98km over three huge mountain passes in the Swiss Alps.

On his new contract, Carthy said: “I chose to stay at EF simply because the team feels right. We’re a weird mix of riders but we form a team.

“When it feels right staying seems the only logical option. I’ve had some nice memories and made good friends here amongst riders and staff. I want to continue on this journey and play my part in the team’s great legacy.”

The so-called ‘Lancashire Long-Shot’, Carthy has developed into a very strong rider for the Grand Tours, proving that at the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Carthy went on to take third overall and stand on the podium with winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and second-place Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in Madrid.

Carthy continued: “My favourite memory with the team must have been the Vuelta 2020, the team really knitted together those three weeks and was the best team performance I’ve witnessed here.

“I’ve been in Grand Tours before where you settle into survival mode and the whole thing drags, so a few years ago I said no more survival mode, take every day as it comes, enjoy every stage and then it passes a lot quicker.

“I’m looking forward to trying to lead the team to success and have fun doing it, not just focus on being good bike riders but good people, too.”

Team boss Jonathan Vaughters signed Carthy from Spanish squad Caja Rural for the 2017 season. Carthy had spent two years at the team living in Spain. Before that, the lad from Preston started his career at British continental team, Rapha-Condor.

Vaughters said: “Over the past few seasons he has really blossomed as a climber and has become a leader in this team as well. We are excited to have Hugh Carthy be part of the future of this team.

“Hugh represents this team’s foundational values. He works hard, isn’t scared to punch above his weight and, most importantly, he stays true to himself. We knew his work ethic would pay off, and we’re just glad people are starting to notice.”

Carthy’s next race is set to be the Giro d’Italia where he will lead the team as they battle against some of the world’s best Grand Tour riders such as Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).