Ride the nostalgia trip as Panasonic returns to European cycling after 40 years

The electronics branded super-team graced the jerseys and the top of the results lists throughout the Eighties

Bernard Hinault in yellow is flanked by Phil Anderson, Greg Lemond and Luis Herrera in the 1985 Tour de France
Phil Anderson (left of centre) in Panasonic colours next to race leader Bernard Hinault in the 1985 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Iundt; Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/TempSport/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images))
By James Shrubsall
published

Panasonic is to make a tentative return to European cycling for the first time since the 1980s and early 1990s, when it sponsored the fabled top-tier team led by Dutchman Peter Post.

The blue and white jersey bearing the name of the Japanese electronics giant was worn by riders including Phil Anderson, Philippa York and Eddy Plankaert and was first across the line in many of the biggest Classics and Grand Tour stages.

