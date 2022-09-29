Specialized hires former Nike VP to 'inspire millions of riders'

Specialized has hired a former Nike vice president to head up its marketing division.

Dan Schriber will join the American bike company as chief marketing officer from this coming Monday, 3 October; the American has previously headed up marketing at Nike, Burton Snowboards, and most recently at Masterclass, an online learning platform. He spent 12 years at Burton and 14 years at Nike before moving on to Masterclass.

Scott Maguire, Specialized's CEO, said in a press release that Schriber was the best fit for the company.

"I am confident that there is no better marketer in the world for the Specialized brand at this moment than David. He will lead us to engage and inspire millions of new and existing riders, delivering on our purpose of Pedaling the Planet Forward.

"His cultural awareness and digital marketing capabilities will be an incredible combination with our deep focus on innovation.”

The founder of Specialized, Mike Sinyard, who is also the chief rider advocate, said in the same statement that he is always learning from Schriber.

“David has been an advisor and friend of our brand for over a decade, helping us with breakthrough projects like Status. I’ve watched and learned from David as he’s led brands including Nike, Burton Snowboards, and MasterClass to the number one position in their markets; I know he’ll do the same for Specialized.

"I learn from David every time we connect. I could not be more stoked that he’s coming on board.”

“I’m coming to Specialized because I deeply believe in the future of cycling generally, and Specialized specifically, to improve the lives of billions of people around the world at a time that the world needs it most," Schriber said about his new position.

"I see that Specialized, like no other brand, is tackling the challenges of humanity and our planet with cycling solutions. Coming from the unlikely intersection of the origins of mountain biking and Silicon Valley, Specialized—especially Turbo—is changing the world for the better.

"As Specialized moves to serve new riders with new products in new channels at greater scale, I’m drawn to join the team and do what I can to help people and the planet thrive by bike, but also to keep it real for the riders who define cycling and make us great.”

Specialized produces bikes including the Allez, the Tarmac, the Aethos and the Diverge. The American brand sponsors three leading men's teams: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, TotalEnergies and Bora-Hansgrohe, and the woman's team SD Worx.