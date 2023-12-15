Specialized-owned training app Today's Plan to shut down in 2024

The Specialized-owned training app Today’s Plan will close down next spring due to "various circumstances", it was announced this week.

The app has been around for almost ten years, coming into existence in 2014, but is set to close on 12 March 2024, a statement on the brand's website revealed.

It comes as the wider cycling industry continues to face difficulties. It is not the first training app or platform to face closure in recent months, with Wahoo shutting down RGT in October.

Today’s Plan, which was acquired by the American bike brand in 2019, has been employed for training by professional teams including Bora-Hansgrohe in the past decade.

“After careful consideration and due to various circumstances, we regret to inform you that after 8 years in business, Today’s Plan will be ceasing its operations,” the statement read. “Over the last 8 years, we’ve had the privilege of serving and being part of your journey. Your support and trust have meant everything to us.

“Please know this was an incredibly difficult choice, and we explored every possible avenue before reaching this conclusion.”

Today’s Plan offers both training and coaching packages through the app and gives users access to a range of structured plans and data analytics.

Cycling coaches were able to adapt their rider’s training schedules using the app which led to it being adopted by professional cyclists.

According to Today’s Plan it will be possible for users to download training data from their account up until the app's final day of operation next year.

Users with active subscriptions will also be able to request refunds for any outstanding time left on their package which will be calculated from the closing date.

The statement continued: “All users on an annual subscription will be reimbursed for any remaining months of your subscription from the termination date, 12 March 2024. You do not need to apply, Today’s Plan will automatically reimburse you after 12 March.

“For users on a monthly subscription, please ensure auto-renew has been switched off. To do this, select your name in the top right, select ‘services’ from the dropdown menu, and ensure the ‘auto-renew’ is not ticked under the subscription.”

Today’s Plan has advised any users with questions regarding the situation to visit the FAQs page on its website.