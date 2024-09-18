Tandem pair smash End-to-End benchmark for a brand new record

Hannah Fawcett and Ede Harrison set the first ever Land's End to John o' Groats women's tandem record

Tandem women Hannah Fawcett (r) and Ede Harrison prepare for their record-setting Land&#039;s End to John o&#039; Groats ride September 2024
(Image credit: Duff Fawcett)
By
published

Women's tandem pairing Hannah Fawcett and Ede Harrison have romped to a brand new record for the UK's Land's End to John o' Groats 'End to End' ride, arriving at their destination this evening in 66hr 49min 52sec.

With no previously established record on the books, pilot Fawcett and stoker Harrison (pictured above, right and left, on a Land's End to Liverpool recce ride) took aim at an 84-hour 'standard' time set by the Road Records Association (RRA), and beat it by more than 23 hours – subject to ratification by the RRA.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

