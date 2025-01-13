The National Cycling League appears to be fully dead

Following a troubled debut and a sudden hiatus in 2024, the NCL's CEO is 'actively exploring opportunities' elsewhere

Scenes from the 2023 Miami Inventional, the inaugural National Cycling League.
(Image credit: Gabriel Diaz)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

While Cycling Weekly has not received official confirmation or denial from our National Cycling League contacts, who have been non-responsive for some time, it’s clear that the NCL is officially no more.

Following a year-long hiatus, CEO Andrea Pagnanelli revealed in a LinkedIn post that the organisation has ceased operations and she’s ‘actively exploring’ new opportunities.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1