'There are a lot of ways of using a wind tunnel to get the result you want': The science of PR watts

CW's columnist punctures the power-saving hyperbole

Two cyclists ride side by side discussing the use of a power meter
(Image credit: Getty Images, Future edits)
By
published

Once, long, long ago as I cruised around London’s Richmond Park, a rider had the temerity to overhaul me. He settled alongside for a moment to say hello, because it was in the days when London cyclists had not yet perfected their total indifference to each other.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

l Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

