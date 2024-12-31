Tom Pidcock among 12 cyclists recognised in New Year's Honours list

Tom Pidcock is one of 12 cyclists recognised in the British New Year's Honours list, with the Olympic MTB champion being made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for services to cycling, it was announced on Tuesday.

A further nine Olympic and Paralympic riders were honoured in the yearly list, as well as two volunteers.

Pidcock had been awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) after a 2021 which saw him win his first Olympic MTB title, but his defence of gold in Paris last August has seen it be upgrade to an OBE.

Also made an OBE is Jaco van Gass, who brought home two golds from the Paris Paralympics in the C1-5 mixed team sprint and C3 individual pursuit.

The history-making trio of Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant, winners of GB's first ever women's team sprint gold in Paris, were all made MBEs. Finucane wrote on Instagram: “[It's a] super special way to end 2024 by being named on the honours list.”

Tandem riders Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, winners of two golds, a silver and a bronze in Paris, were made MBEs, as well as fellow riders Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan, who also won gold. Fin Graham, winner of the C1-3 road race, and second in the C3 individual pursuit, was made an MBE too.

Two cycling activists, Val French and Christopher Sprules, were both given BEMs (British Empire Medal) for services to cycling. French is the first British Cycling Breeze Champion to lead 1,000 women-only bike rides. Sprules helped grow active travel charity Sustrans in Sussex.

In a press release, CEO for British Cycling, Jon Dutton, said: “On behalf of everyone at British Cycling, I’d like to congratulate all of those recognised for their services to cycling in the New Year Honours list and thank them for their contribution to our great sport.

“It’s fantastic to see our Olympic and Paralympic heroes recognised for their extraordinary achievements which brought joy to so many over the summer Games.

“I’m especially pleased to see Val recognised for her exceptional efforts in supporting women to get out on their bikes and experience the joy of cycling for themselves. Volunteers like Val are the absolute backbone of our sport and her passion and dedication is helping to change thousands of people's lives for the better.”

Stephen Park, the performance director for the GB cycling team, said: “In what has been such a fantastic year for elite sport in Great Britain, to see so many Olympic and Paralympic cyclists recognised in the New Year Honours list is a real testament to the talent we have in this country.”

"All of the Olympians and Paralympians recognised this year have spent their careers working hard to get to the biggest sporting stage in the world, where they delivered skillful and electrifying performances that bring unity and pride to all those watching back home, and help inspire the nation.”