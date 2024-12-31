Tom Pidcock among 12 cyclists recognised in New Year's Honours list

10 Olympic and Paralympic riders honoured in yearly list, including women's sprint trio of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
last updated

Tom Pidcock is one of 12 cyclists recognised in the British New Year's Honours list, with the Olympic MTB champion being made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for services to cycling, it was announced on Tuesday.

A further nine Olympic and Paralympic riders were honoured in the yearly list, as well as two volunteers.

