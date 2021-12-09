Trek-Segafredo reveal new men's and women's team kits for 2022

Trek-Segafredo has released the 2022 season kit for both the men's and women's teams.

Both kits have the same basic design but with the men sporting the mostly white jersey and black shorts with a red stripe, whereas with the women, it is the same only with a sky blue stripe, very much like one of the Team Sky jerseys of last decade.

The team also released a new pink training kit as they wave goodbye to their old fluo yellow look.

This is the first time the two teams are sharing a design with the team saying: "For the first time ever, Trek-Segafredo’s male and female riders will share a look. Not exactly the same kit, but we’ll be rocking complementary colours for the 2022 season, all hand-made in Italy by our long-time partner Santini."

Modelling the men's kit is former world champion Mads Pedersen, Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven and former yellow jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

For the men they have finally moved away from what was a rather dull looking kit to something that is far fresher, where the old kit tried to be simplistic but came out dull, this jersey, in particular, looks classy.

The women's kit has changed a fair bit over the last three years as it has gone from darker blues to lighter blue and now white with sky blue.

The kits are modelled by Paris-Roubaix winner Lizzie Deignan, Italian national champion Elisa Longo-Borghini and American rider Taylor Wiles.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The 2021 women's kit used a bold pattern, so this 2022 design represents a big change.

Rating 2021 kits, we only gave Trek-Segafrado 2/5, citing the lack of change vs previous years as a reason for the low score. Perhaps the team took this to heart, and is seeking a higher score this year.

In 2021 the men's and women's kits weren't similar at all - though they hadn't changed much vs the 2020 design (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The jerseys are made out of discarded recycled fibres by Santini and are not made with polluting chemicals.

With all the kit being delivered in compostable bags to reduce plastic waste with kit for all weathers.

The team add: "Whilst we may not be reinventing the wheel, we think we’ve created two elegant yet striking kits which are unmistakably Trek. Our classic design is reminiscent of previous iterations of our racing kits, now with a fresh update for the future.

"The men’s and women’s kits retain their trademark red and light blue colours, respectively, which accent the jersey, bib shorts and socks. Bright Pirelli logos on the arms and back of the shorts completes the look."