Trek-Segafredo reveal new men's and women's team kits for 2022
The American registered team has freshened up the old designs with a simple yet bright strip
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Trek-Segafredo has released the 2022 season kit for both the men's and women's teams.
Both kits have the same basic design but with the men sporting the mostly white jersey and black shorts with a red stripe, whereas with the women, it is the same only with a sky blue stripe, very much like one of the Team Sky jerseys of last decade.
The team also released a new pink training kit as they wave goodbye to their old fluo yellow look.
>>> Tom Pidcock aims for triple world championship title: 'I want to be world champion in all three, all in the same year'
This is the first time the two teams are sharing a design with the team saying: "For the first time ever, Trek-Segafredo’s male and female riders will share a look. Not exactly the same kit, but we’ll be rocking complementary colours for the 2022 season, all hand-made in Italy by our long-time partner Santini."
Modelling the men's kit is former world champion Mads Pedersen, Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven and former yellow jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone.
For the men they have finally moved away from what was a rather dull looking kit to something that is far fresher, where the old kit tried to be simplistic but came out dull, this jersey, in particular, looks classy.
The women's kit has changed a fair bit over the last three years as it has gone from darker blues to lighter blue and now white with sky blue.
The kits are modelled by Paris-Roubaix winner Lizzie Deignan, Italian national champion Elisa Longo-Borghini and American rider Taylor Wiles.
The 2021 women's kit used a bold pattern, so this 2022 design represents a big change.
Rating 2021 kits, we only gave Trek-Segafrado 2/5, citing the lack of change vs previous years as a reason for the low score. Perhaps the team took this to heart, and is seeking a higher score this year.
The jerseys are made out of discarded recycled fibres by Santini and are not made with polluting chemicals.
With all the kit being delivered in compostable bags to reduce plastic waste with kit for all weathers.
The team add: "Whilst we may not be reinventing the wheel, we think we’ve created two elegant yet striking kits which are unmistakably Trek. Our classic design is reminiscent of previous iterations of our racing kits, now with a fresh update for the future.
"The men’s and women’s kits retain their trademark red and light blue colours, respectively, which accent the jersey, bib shorts and socks. Bright Pirelli logos on the arms and back of the shorts completes the look."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
