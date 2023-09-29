Tweets of the week: The news won't stop; Visma-Soudal-Amazon; and what will Roglič do?

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What a week. More often than not in the back end of the season, not a lot happens. The Vuelta a España has been over for ages now, there isn’t even the World Championships to divert our attention, and Il Lombardia doesn’t really have enough pull to distract everyone.

Except this season, where things have been different. The news has not stopped all week, with seemingly each story bigger than the last. How long can this go on?

First, there was Mauro Schmid’s flight to Las Vegas and the ensuing war of words between him and Patrick Lefevere (there’s a lot of Patrick Lefevere content this week, just to warn you). Then, on Sunday came the bombshell that Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step were contemplating a merger, with Lefevere at the heart of that again. On Monday, we had Chris Froome going viral as some kind of bike influencer, not as a rider, before the Mark Cavendish train got rolling again, with rumours of one more year surfacing. Then there were big questions over where Primož Roglič will be riding next year - Ineos Grenadiers? Movistar? The new Visma-Soudal super team?

Finally, we had the news that Amazon were going to invest in the purported merged squads, and we thought that was all the big news of the week done. Not quite. Somehow, in all the excitement, we missed that the UCI and the Chinese Cycling Association had signed a bilateral agreement in Hangzhou that includes opening a World Cycling Centre Continental Development Satellite. Woah. There is barely any time to breathe.

It has been too much for some people. This week, we look at the fallout from making a joke on a podcast, people discuss where Roglič is going to go based on top-level sleuthing, and Thomas De Gendt pitches himself as the solution to all of Ineos Grenadiers' GC-based woes.

1. Me too, Thomas, me too

Me watching the latest cycling news. pic.twitter.com/MNr0tjGqsFSeptember 29, 2023 See more

2. For some people, it's all a bit too much. You could simply log off Twitter/X I suppose - it's what I try and do increasingly these days, when I'm not having to compile a social media roundup, of course

somebody let me know when its tied down so i can unmute🙏 pic.twitter.com/TvU9tPPfOWSeptember 25, 2023 See more

3. In amongst everything else going on this week, Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge met up with Apple CEO Tim Cook? What the hell is going on

A post shared by Riejanne Markus (@riejannee) A photo posted by on

4. In case you missed it, Chris Froome is more of an influencer than a bike rider these days about it. I wrote a whole piece about it!

Some cycling asmr for you. It’s a pleasure 😘 #asmr #bentley #factorbikes #cycling pic.twitter.com/gN5m4D1y0vSeptember 25, 2023 See more

5. Before all the madness of this week kicked off, we had the excitement of Mauro Schmid going to Las Vegas. Rather than getting hooked to one-armed bandits, the Swiss rider instead when for a nice cycle

What happens in Vegas... goes on Strava. https://t.co/xfvW8p5PMWSeptember 23, 2023 See more

6. It has all been too much for ex-pro Rory Sutherland too

I have never in my life seen so many rumors in cycling. 2023, continuous April fools?September 29, 2023 See more

7. Do you think Patrick Lefevere has every watched It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia? My gut and my head says no, but my heart wants the taciturn Belgian to chuckle away at it

If you've missed the past week's cycling news cycle, this is pretty much the only summary you need: pic.twitter.com/NFb7Z4itPNSeptember 28, 2023 See more

8. One of the biggest sideshows of the week was Geraint Thomas saying that Remco hates Jumbo on his podcast. It was apparently a joke, but it doesn't seem too out of the question. Cue a media storm and Ineos Grenadiers' press officers decrying people covering the story, though

🎣🎣🎣 @LukeRowe1990 maybe we shouldn’t joke about serious stuff on @Watts_Occurring anymore?? #madebelgiantv 🤦‍♂️🤣September 26, 2023 See more

9. What power Thomas must have felt after his remarks blew up

pic.twitter.com/ExnnSefwEXSeptember 26, 2023 See more

10. Meanwhile, even the most sane people in cycling were being pushed to the limits by this week of speculation and rumour

Not saying I'm getting sucked into Rog speculation vortex...but tonight I've spent 1hr+ comparing wood panels on facades of buildings where he *may* have been sighted in last few days. Still not sure about his plans...but am now an expert on the fire resistance of Siberian Larch.September 28, 2023 See more

11. Primož Roglič, just like Kirk van Houten? Maybe. Maybe the Slovenian sleeps in a car bed.

A post shared by Thrill (@thrillhousecycling) A photo posted by on

12. Ben Stiller likes cycling, sure. Ben Stiller reads Cycling Weekly? Mad. More on that here

This is exciting news. https://t.co/FPZYIEK0VwSeptember 26, 2023 See more

13. The Roglič transfer that would solve everything!

Plot twist primoz leaves cycling to go back to ski jumpingSeptember 29, 2023 See more

14. In a week which saw Ineos Grenadiers linked to Roglič and also a story about their bid to sign Pogačar emerged, another GC challenger stepped forward: Thomas De Gendt!

For a few million i’ll have another go at a GT GC. (No succes guaranteed) (no refunds)September 28, 2023 See more

15. And finally: remind me what a Peloton is for again?