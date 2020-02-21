UAE Tour 2020 live TV guide

The second UAE Tour kicks off on Sunday (February 23) with the race to be broadcast live in the UK.

Stages will finish at around 4.30pm local time (midday UK time), with two hours of live coverage being aired most days.

Live broadcasts will be shown on Eurosport of most stages, with highlights being aired after so you can catch up if you miss the racing.

The start list for the inaugural UAE Tour features some big names, including Team Ineos’s Chris Froome.

As an amalgamation of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Tours, the race takes in all seven emirates over seven stages.

The race opens with a sprint stage and continues with one finish for the puncheurs and two mountain days.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are GMT.

Stage One – Sunday, February 23

11.05am – 1pm, Eurosport Player

Stage Two – Monday, February 24

10.48am-12.30pm, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage Three – Tuesday, February 25

10.48am – 12.30pm Live, Eurosport 1

Stage Four – Wednesday, February 26

10.48am – 12.30pm , Live, Eurosport 1

Stage Five – Thursday, February 27

10.48am – 12.30pm, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage Six – Friday, March 1

TBC

Stage Seven – Saturday, March 2

TBC