UCI Road World Championships 2024: Elite women's and men's time trial start times
The full rider lists and start times for the individual time trials in Zurich
The elite time trials at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships take place on Sunday 22 September, with medals on the line for both the women and men.
A total of 129 riders will compete across the two events: 70 in the women's field and 59 in the men's field. Each rider will be separated by 1:30 gaps.
Among the contenders are the two defending champions, Chloé Dygert (USA) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who will look to retain their rainbow jerseys won in Glasgow, Scotland last August.
This year in Zurich, Switzerland, the women and men will take on slightly different courses. The former will race 29.9km with 327m of elevation, while the men will race a longer distance of 46.1km, with 413m of elevation. The climbing comes in the first half of the two courses, which both end with a flat run to the line alongside Lake Zurich.
Below are the start times for the two fields in the local time in Switzerland. The women's event begins at 11:51:30, with the Dygert the last rider down the ramp at 13:35.
Uganda's Charles Kagimu will then get the men's event underway at 14:52. Recently crowned Olympic champion Evenepoel will be the last rider of the day to set out onto the course, doing so at 16:34.
Women's start times
|Rider
|Nation
|Start time (CET)
|Petya Minkova
|Bulgaria
|11:51:30
|Eyeru Gebru
|Refugee Cycling Team
|11:53:00
|Jessica Pratt
|Malta
|11:54:30
|Viktoriya Sidorenko
|Azerbaijan
|11:56:00
|Anabel Yapura Plaza
|Argentina
|11:57:30
|Yulduz Hashimi
|Afghanistan
|11:59:00
|Anujin Jinjiibadam
|Mongolia
|12:00:30
|Neyran Neriman Elden Kosker
|Turkey
|12:02:00
|Iuliana-Alexandra Cioclu
|Romania
|12:03:30
|Paula Blasi Cairol
|Spain
|12:05:00
|Wilma Aintila
|Finland
|12:06:30
|Ayustina Delia Priatna
|Indonesia
|12:08:00
|Eugenia Bujak
|Slovenia
|12:09:30
|Olha Shekel
|Ukraine
|12:11:00
|Fariba Hashimi
|Afghanistan
|12:12:30
|Solongo Tserenlkham
|Mongolia
|12:14:00
|Floren Villanueva Scrafton
|Bolivia
|12:15:30
|Laura Lizette Sander
|Estonia
|12:17:00
|Gergana Stoyanova
|Bulgaria
|12:18:30
|Hermionne Ahouissou
|Benin
|12:20:00
|Catalina-Andreea Catineanu
|Romania
|12:21:30
|Gissel Andino
|Honduras
|12:23:00
|Agua Marina Espinola Salinas
|Paraguay
|12:24:30
|Teniel Campbell
|Trinidad and Tobago
|12:26:00
|Dana Rozlapa
|Latvia
|12:27:30
|Miryam Nunez
|Ecuador
|12:29:00
|Mireia Benito Pellicer
|Spain
|12:30:30
|Marie Schreiber
|Luxembourg
|12:32:00
|Emily Ehrlich
|United States
|12:33:30
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Finland
|12:35:00
|Dewika Mulya Sova
|Indonesia
|12:36:30
|Stina Kagevi
|Sweden
|12:38:00
|Mie Bjorndal Ottesad
|Norway
|12:39:30
|Maho Kakita
|Japan
|12:41:00
|Rotem Gafinovitz
|Israel
|12:42:30
|Urška Žigart
|Slovenia
|12:44:00
|Diane Ingabire
|Rwanda
|12:45:30
|Wing Yee Leung
|Hong Kong
|12:47:00
|Yuliia Biriukova
|Ukraine
|12:48:30
|Nora Jenčušova
|Slovakia
|12:50:00
|Brodie Chapman
|Australia
|12:51:30
|Lauren Stephens
|United States
|12:53:00
|Alberte Greve
|Denmark
|12:54:30
|Olivia Baril
|Canada
|12:56:00
|Xin Tang
|China
|12:57:30
|Estefania Herrera Marin
|Colombia
|12:59:00
|Gaia Masetti
|Italy
|13:00:30
|Jasmin Liechti
|Switzerland
|13:02:00
|Franziska Koch
|Germany
|13:03:30
|Julie De Wilde
|Belgium
|13:05:00
|Cedrine Kerbaol
|France
|13:06:30
|Ellen van Dijk
|Netherlands
|13:08:00
|Tabea Huys
|Austria
|13:09:30
|Isabelle Carnes
|Australia
|13:11:00
|Amber Leone Neben
|United States
|13:12:30
|Rebecca Koerner
|Denmark
|13:14:00
|Paula Findlay
|Canada
|13:15:30
|Qiuying Zhou
|China
|13:17:00
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka
|Poland
|13:18:30
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez
|Colombia
|13:20:00
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Italy
|13:21:30
|Elena Hartmann
|Switzerland
|13:23:00
|Antonia Niedermaier
|Germany
|13:24:30
|Lotte Kopecky
|Belgium
|13:26:00
|Anna Henderson
|Great Britain
|13:27:30
|Juliette Labous
|France
|13:29:00
|Demi Vollering
|Netherlands
|13:30:30
|Christina Schweinberger
|Austria
|13:32:00
|Grace Brown
|Australia
|13:33:30
|Chloé Dygert
|United States
|13:35:00
Men's start times
|Rider
|Nation
|Start Time (CET
|Charles Kagimu
|Uganda
|14:52:00
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais
|Refugee Cycling Team
|14:54:30
|Tamim Al-Kuwari
|Qatar
|14:57:00
|Ahmad Mirzaee
|Afghanistan
|14:59:30
|Christopher Symonds MBE
|Ghana
|15:02:00
|Emil Stoynev
|Bulgaria
|15:04:30
|Tegshbayar Batsaikhan
|Mongolia
|15:07:00
|Janos Zsombor Pelikan
|Hungary
|15:09:30
|Conor White
|Bermuda
|15:12:00
|Pier-Andre Cote
|Canada
|15:14:30
|Richard Laizer
|Tanzania
|15:17:00
|Amir Arsalan Ansari
|Refugee Cycling Team
|15:19:30
|Fadhel Al Khater
|Qatar
|15:22:00
|Qais Haidari
|Afghanistan
|15:24:30
|Edward Oingerang
|Guam
|15:27:00
|Taavi Kannimae
|Estonia
|15:29:30
|Fredd Matute
|Honduras
|15:31:00
|Francisco Daniel Riveros Dias
|Paraguay
|15:32:30
|Martin Papanov
|Bulgaria
|15:34:00
|Cory Williams
|Belize
|15:35:30
|Ognjen Ilić
|Serbia
|15:37:00
|Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez
|Guatemala
|15:38:30
|Andreas Miltiadis
|Cyprus
|15:40:00
|Diego de Jesus Mendes
|Brazil
|15:41:30
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Ukraine
|15:43:00
|Barnabas Peak
|Hungary
|15:44:30
|Filip Maciejuk
|Poland
|15:46:00
|Kaden Luke Hopkins
|Bermuda
|15:47:30
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez
|Chile
|15:49:00
|Derek Gee
|Canada
|15:50:30
|Chengshuo Miao
|China
|15:52:00
|Soren Waerenskjold
|Norway
|15:53:30
|Miguel Heidemann
|Germany
|15:55:00
|Igor Chzhan
|Kazakhstan
|15:56:30
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo
|Spain
|15:58:00
|Thibault Guernalec
|France
|15:59:30
|Nelson Oliveira
|Portugal
|16:01:00
|Stefan Bissegger
|Switzerland
|16:02:30
|Kasper Asgreen
|Denmark
|16:04:00
|Magnus Sheffield
|United States of America
|16:05:30
|Edoardo Affini
|Italy
|16:07:00
|Victor Campenaerts
|Belgium
|16:08:30
|Maximilian Schachmann
|Germany
|16:10:00
|Tobias Svendsen Foss
|Norway
|16:11:30
|Mathias Vacek
|Czechia
|16:13:00
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Kazakhstan
|16:14:30
|João Almeida
|Portugal
|16:16:00
|Daan Hoole
|Netherlands
|16:17:30
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate
|Colombia
|16:19:00
|Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg
|Denmark
|16:20:30
|Raul Garcia Pierna
|Spain
|16:22:00
|Bruno Armirail
|France
|16:23:30
|Jay Vine
|Australia
|16:25:00
|Stefan Küng
|Switzerland
|16:26:30
|Joshua Tarling
|Great Britain
|16:28:00
|Brandon McNulty
|United States of America
|16:29:30
|Primož Roglič
|Slovenia
|16:31:00
|Filippo Ganna
|Italy
|16:32:30
|Remco Evenepoel
|Belgium
|16:34:00
