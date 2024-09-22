UCI Road World Championships 2024: Elite women's and men's time trial start times

The full rider lists and start times for the individual time trials in Zurich

Chloe Dygert and Remco Evenepoel racing time trials
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The elite time trials at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships take place on Sunday 22 September, with medals on the line for both the women and men. 

A total of 129 riders will compete across the two events: 70 in the women's field and 59 in the men's field. Each rider will be separated by 1:30 gaps. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women individual time trial start times
RiderNationStart time (CET)
Petya MinkovaBulgaria11:51:30
Eyeru GebruRefugee Cycling Team11:53:00
Jessica PrattMalta11:54:30
Viktoriya SidorenkoAzerbaijan11:56:00
Anabel Yapura PlazaArgentina11:57:30
Yulduz HashimiAfghanistan11:59:00
Anujin JinjiibadamMongolia12:00:30
Neyran Neriman Elden KoskerTurkey12:02:00
Iuliana-Alexandra CiocluRomania12:03:30
Paula Blasi CairolSpain12:05:00
Wilma AintilaFinland12:06:30
Ayustina Delia PriatnaIndonesia12:08:00
Eugenia BujakSlovenia12:09:30
Olha ShekelUkraine12:11:00
Fariba HashimiAfghanistan12:12:30
Solongo TserenlkhamMongolia12:14:00
Floren Villanueva ScraftonBolivia12:15:30
Laura Lizette SanderEstonia12:17:00
Gergana StoyanovaBulgaria12:18:30
Hermionne AhouissouBenin12:20:00
Catalina-Andreea CatineanuRomania12:21:30
Gissel AndinoHonduras12:23:00
Agua Marina Espinola SalinasParaguay12:24:30
Teniel CampbellTrinidad and Tobago12:26:00
Dana RozlapaLatvia12:27:30
Miryam NunezEcuador12:29:00
Mireia Benito PellicerSpain12:30:30
Marie SchreiberLuxembourg12:32:00
Emily EhrlichUnited States12:33:30
Anniina AhtosaloFinland12:35:00
Dewika Mulya SovaIndonesia12:36:30
Stina KageviSweden12:38:00
Mie Bjorndal OttesadNorway12:39:30
Maho KakitaJapan12:41:00
Rotem GafinovitzIsrael12:42:30
Urška ŽigartSlovenia12:44:00
Diane IngabireRwanda12:45:30
Wing Yee LeungHong Kong12:47:00
Yuliia BiriukovaUkraine12:48:30
Nora JenčušovaSlovakia12:50:00
Brodie ChapmanAustralia12:51:30
Lauren StephensUnited States12:53:00
Alberte GreveDenmark12:54:30
Olivia BarilCanada12:56:00
Xin TangChina12:57:30
Estefania Herrera MarinColombia12:59:00
Gaia MasettiItaly13:00:30
Jasmin LiechtiSwitzerland13:02:00
Franziska KochGermany13:03:30
Julie De WildeBelgium13:05:00
Cedrine KerbaolFrance13:06:30
Ellen van DijkNetherlands13:08:00
Tabea HuysAustria13:09:30
Isabelle CarnesAustralia13:11:00
Amber Leone NebenUnited States13:12:30
Rebecca KoernerDenmark13:14:00
Paula FindlayCanada13:15:30
Qiuying ZhouChina13:17:00
Agnieszka Skalniak-SojkaPoland13:18:30
Diana Carolina Penuela MartinezColombia13:20:00
Vittoria GuazziniItaly13:21:30
Elena HartmannSwitzerland13:23:00
Antonia NiedermaierGermany13:24:30
Lotte KopeckyBelgium13:26:00
Anna HendersonGreat Britain13:27:30
Juliette LabousFrance13:29:00
Demi VolleringNetherlands13:30:30
Christina SchweinbergerAustria13:32:00
Grace BrownAustralia13:33:30
Chloé DygertUnited States13:35:00
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's individual time trial start times
RiderNationStart Time (CET
Charles KagimuUganda14:52:00
Ahmad Badreddin WaisRefugee Cycling Team14:54:30
Tamim Al-KuwariQatar14:57:00
Ahmad MirzaeeAfghanistan14:59:30
Christopher Symonds MBEGhana15:02:00
Emil StoynevBulgaria15:04:30
Tegshbayar BatsaikhanMongolia15:07:00
Janos Zsombor PelikanHungary15:09:30
Conor WhiteBermuda15:12:00
Pier-Andre CoteCanada15:14:30
Richard LaizerTanzania15:17:00
Amir Arsalan AnsariRefugee Cycling Team15:19:30
Fadhel Al KhaterQatar15:22:00
Qais HaidariAfghanistan15:24:30
Edward OingerangGuam15:27:00
Taavi KannimaeEstonia15:29:30
Fredd MatuteHonduras15:31:00
Francisco Daniel Riveros DiasParaguay15:32:30
Martin PapanovBulgaria15:34:00
Cory WilliamsBelize15:35:30
Ognjen IlićSerbia15:37:00
Sergio Geovani Chumil GonzalezGuatemala15:38:30
Andreas MiltiadisCyprus15:40:00
Diego de Jesus MendesBrazil15:41:30
Vitaliy HrynivUkraine15:43:00
Barnabas PeakHungary15:44:30
Filip MaciejukPoland15:46:00
Kaden Luke HopkinsBermuda15:47:30
Carlos Ivan Oyarzun GuinezChile15:49:00
Derek GeeCanada15:50:30
Chengshuo MiaoChina15:52:00
Soren WaerenskjoldNorway15:53:30
Miguel HeidemannGermany15:55:00
Igor ChzhanKazakhstan15:56:30
David de la Cruz MelgarejoSpain15:58:00
Thibault GuernalecFrance15:59:30
Nelson OliveiraPortugal16:01:00
Stefan BisseggerSwitzerland16:02:30
Kasper AsgreenDenmark16:04:00
Magnus SheffieldUnited States of America16:05:30
Edoardo AffiniItaly16:07:00
Victor CampenaertsBelgium16:08:30
Maximilian SchachmannGermany16:10:00
Tobias Svendsen FossNorway16:11:30
Mathias VacekCzechia16:13:00
Yevgeniy FedorovKazakhstan16:14:30
João AlmeidaPortugal16:16:00
Daan HooleNetherlands16:17:30
Walter Alejandro Vargas AlzateColombia16:19:00
Mikkel Norsgaard BjergDenmark16:20:30
Raul Garcia PiernaSpain16:22:00
Bruno ArmirailFrance16:23:30
Jay VineAustralia16:25:00
Stefan KüngSwitzerland16:26:30
Joshua TarlingGreat Britain16:28:00
Brandon McNultyUnited States of America16:29:30
Primož RogličSlovenia16:31:00
Filippo GannaItaly16:32:30
Remco EvenepoelBelgium16:34:00

