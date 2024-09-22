UCI Road World Championships 2024: Elite women's and men's time trial start times

The elite time trials at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships take place on Sunday 22 September, with medals on the line for both the women and men.

A total of 129 riders will compete across the two events: 70 in the women's field and 59 in the men's field. Each rider will be separated by 1:30 gaps.

Among the contenders are the two defending champions, Chloé Dygert (USA) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who will look to retain their rainbow jerseys won in Glasgow, Scotland last August.

This year in Zurich, Switzerland, the women and men will take on slightly different courses. The former will race 29.9km with 327m of elevation, while the men will race a longer distance of 46.1km, with 413m of elevation. The climbing comes in the first half of the two courses, which both end with a flat run to the line alongside Lake Zurich.

Below are the start times for the two fields in the local time in Switzerland. The women's event begins at 11:51:30, with the Dygert the last rider down the ramp at 13:35.

Uganda's Charles Kagimu will then get the men's event underway at 14:52. Recently crowned Olympic champion Evenepoel will be the last rider of the day to set out onto the course, doing so at 16:34.

Women's start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women individual time trial start times Rider Nation Start time (CET) Petya Minkova Bulgaria 11:51:30 Eyeru Gebru Refugee Cycling Team 11:53:00 Jessica Pratt Malta 11:54:30 Viktoriya Sidorenko Azerbaijan 11:56:00 Anabel Yapura Plaza Argentina 11:57:30 Yulduz Hashimi Afghanistan 11:59:00 Anujin Jinjiibadam Mongolia 12:00:30 Neyran Neriman Elden Kosker Turkey 12:02:00 Iuliana-Alexandra Cioclu Romania 12:03:30 Paula Blasi Cairol Spain 12:05:00 Wilma Aintila Finland 12:06:30 Ayustina Delia Priatna Indonesia 12:08:00 Eugenia Bujak Slovenia 12:09:30 Olha Shekel Ukraine 12:11:00 Fariba Hashimi Afghanistan 12:12:30 Solongo Tserenlkham Mongolia 12:14:00 Floren Villanueva Scrafton Bolivia 12:15:30 Laura Lizette Sander Estonia 12:17:00 Gergana Stoyanova Bulgaria 12:18:30 Hermionne Ahouissou Benin 12:20:00 Catalina-Andreea Catineanu Romania 12:21:30 Gissel Andino Honduras 12:23:00 Agua Marina Espinola Salinas Paraguay 12:24:30 Teniel Campbell Trinidad and Tobago 12:26:00 Dana Rozlapa Latvia 12:27:30 Miryam Nunez Ecuador 12:29:00 Mireia Benito Pellicer Spain 12:30:30 Marie Schreiber Luxembourg 12:32:00 Emily Ehrlich United States 12:33:30 Anniina Ahtosalo Finland 12:35:00 Dewika Mulya Sova Indonesia 12:36:30 Stina Kagevi Sweden 12:38:00 Mie Bjorndal Ottesad Norway 12:39:30 Maho Kakita Japan 12:41:00 Rotem Gafinovitz Israel 12:42:30 Urška Žigart Slovenia 12:44:00 Diane Ingabire Rwanda 12:45:30 Wing Yee Leung Hong Kong 12:47:00 Yuliia Biriukova Ukraine 12:48:30 Nora Jenčušova Slovakia 12:50:00 Brodie Chapman Australia 12:51:30 Lauren Stephens United States 12:53:00 Alberte Greve Denmark 12:54:30 Olivia Baril Canada 12:56:00 Xin Tang China 12:57:30 Estefania Herrera Marin Colombia 12:59:00 Gaia Masetti Italy 13:00:30 Jasmin Liechti Switzerland 13:02:00 Franziska Koch Germany 13:03:30 Julie De Wilde Belgium 13:05:00 Cedrine Kerbaol France 13:06:30 Ellen van Dijk Netherlands 13:08:00 Tabea Huys Austria 13:09:30 Isabelle Carnes Australia 13:11:00 Amber Leone Neben United States 13:12:30 Rebecca Koerner Denmark 13:14:00 Paula Findlay Canada 13:15:30 Qiuying Zhou China 13:17:00 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka Poland 13:18:30 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez Colombia 13:20:00 Vittoria Guazzini Italy 13:21:30 Elena Hartmann Switzerland 13:23:00 Antonia Niedermaier Germany 13:24:30 Lotte Kopecky Belgium 13:26:00 Anna Henderson Great Britain 13:27:30 Juliette Labous France 13:29:00 Demi Vollering Netherlands 13:30:30 Christina Schweinberger Austria 13:32:00 Grace Brown Australia 13:33:30 Chloé Dygert United States 13:35:00

Men's start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's individual time trial start times Rider Nation Start Time (CET Charles Kagimu Uganda 14:52:00 Ahmad Badreddin Wais Refugee Cycling Team 14:54:30 Tamim Al-Kuwari Qatar 14:57:00 Ahmad Mirzaee Afghanistan 14:59:30 Christopher Symonds MBE Ghana 15:02:00 Emil Stoynev Bulgaria 15:04:30 Tegshbayar Batsaikhan Mongolia 15:07:00 Janos Zsombor Pelikan Hungary 15:09:30 Conor White Bermuda 15:12:00 Pier-Andre Cote Canada 15:14:30 Richard Laizer Tanzania 15:17:00 Amir Arsalan Ansari Refugee Cycling Team 15:19:30 Fadhel Al Khater Qatar 15:22:00 Qais Haidari Afghanistan 15:24:30 Edward Oingerang Guam 15:27:00 Taavi Kannimae Estonia 15:29:30 Fredd Matute Honduras 15:31:00 Francisco Daniel Riveros Dias Paraguay 15:32:30 Martin Papanov Bulgaria 15:34:00 Cory Williams Belize 15:35:30 Ognjen Ilić Serbia 15:37:00 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez Guatemala 15:38:30 Andreas Miltiadis Cyprus 15:40:00 Diego de Jesus Mendes Brazil 15:41:30 Vitaliy Hryniv Ukraine 15:43:00 Barnabas Peak Hungary 15:44:30 Filip Maciejuk Poland 15:46:00 Kaden Luke Hopkins Bermuda 15:47:30 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez Chile 15:49:00 Derek Gee Canada 15:50:30 Chengshuo Miao China 15:52:00 Soren Waerenskjold Norway 15:53:30 Miguel Heidemann Germany 15:55:00 Igor Chzhan Kazakhstan 15:56:30 David de la Cruz Melgarejo Spain 15:58:00 Thibault Guernalec France 15:59:30 Nelson Oliveira Portugal 16:01:00 Stefan Bissegger Switzerland 16:02:30 Kasper Asgreen Denmark 16:04:00 Magnus Sheffield United States of America 16:05:30 Edoardo Affini Italy 16:07:00 Victor Campenaerts Belgium 16:08:30 Maximilian Schachmann Germany 16:10:00 Tobias Svendsen Foss Norway 16:11:30 Mathias Vacek Czechia 16:13:00 Yevgeniy Fedorov Kazakhstan 16:14:30 João Almeida Portugal 16:16:00 Daan Hoole Netherlands 16:17:30 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate Colombia 16:19:00 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg Denmark 16:20:30 Raul Garcia Pierna Spain 16:22:00 Bruno Armirail France 16:23:30 Jay Vine Australia 16:25:00 Stefan Küng Switzerland 16:26:30 Joshua Tarling Great Britain 16:28:00 Brandon McNulty United States of America 16:29:30 Primož Roglič Slovenia 16:31:00 Filippo Ganna Italy 16:32:30 Remco Evenepoel Belgium 16:34:00