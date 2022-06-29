US Marshals locate Kaitlin Armstrong's car tied to Moriah Wilson murder case

It's been 40 days since Austin police issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong, a suspect in the murder of off-road cycling talent Moriah Wilson. And despite the case having been taken over by the U.S. Marshals and upgraded to "major case status," authorities are no closer in locating the wanted 34-year-old.

The latest news coming from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force this week is the locating of Armstrong's black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seen at the crime scene on the night of the murder.

The U.S. Marshals office reports that investigators have discovered that Armstrong sold her vehicle to a CarMax dealership on May 13, two days after Wilson's death and one day after being questioned by the Austin police. Armstrong then left the city via the Austin airport on May 14.

Armstrong was last spotted at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18, the day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest.

Armstrong now faces two charges: alleged murder and "Unlawfully Flight to Avoid Prosecution."

The U.S. Marshals office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 USD "for anybody who can generate a tip that leads to her whereabouts." In addition, Capital Area Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Armstrong, and an anonymous donor is contributing yet another $15,000 for a total combined reward of up to $21,000.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, was among the most talented and winningest up-and-coming off-road racers in America with a bright future ahead of her. On May 11, Wilson was found dead with several bullet wounds in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. The Vermont-native had travelled to Austin to compete in the Gravel Locos, a 150-mile gravel race that she was favored to win.

The police then named fellow cyclist and partner of Red Bull athlete Colin Strickland, Kaitlin Armstrong, as being wanted for first-degree murder felony charges. Details of what is alleged to have occurred between the cyclists and the night of the murder have emerged throughout the last weeks, with a possible love triangle seemingly a motive for the alleged murder.

Since her murder, Moriah's family has launched a GoFundMe page in memory of the beloved racer with further tributes pouring in from across the cycling community.