The Wilson family launches fund in honor of Moriah "Mo" Wilson

As the cycling world continues to grapple with the devastating loss of off-road cycling talent Moriah "Mo" Wilson, the Wilson family has launched GoFundMe page in memory of the slain 25-year-old.

Wilson was among the most talented and winningest up-and-coming off-road racers in America with a bright future ahead of her. With this fund, Wilson's legacy will live on by helping youth find self-confidence, strength and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Wilson was passionate about.

"In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely," the Wilson family states.

"With your generosity, and Mo's loving spirit, let's help as many youth as possible pursue their dreams."

The goal has been set for $100,000 USD, and at the time of publishing this article, $66,339 USD had already been raised with some friends and fans leaving touching and encouraging messages in the comment section.

"I never met Mo but I was a huge fan, and felt a connection through having NEK and Dartmouth roots. I am honored for the opportunity to support the causes she was passionate about, to inspire youth in cycling and other healthy outdoor activities," one fan wrote.

Another contributor added: "Dear Wilson family, There are no words to express my sympathy to your grieving family. I look forward to seeing how Mo's legacy lives on through this effort. Sending much, light, hugs, and love."

On May 12, the American cycling scene was shocked by the news that Wilson had been found dead on May 11 with several bullet wounds in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. The Vermont-native had travelled to Austin to compete in the Gravel Locos, a 150-mile gravel race that she was favored to win.

Then last Friday, a shocking update came in the form of an arrest warrant. The police named fellow cyclist and partner of Red Bull athlete Colin Strickland, Kaitlin Armstrong, as being wanted for first-degree murder felony charges.

Details of what is alleged to have occurred between the cyclists and the night of the murder have emerged throughout the last weeks, and seems to revolve around a possible love triangle.

One of Wilson's performance partners, The Feed, also launched a fundraising effort in honor of Wilson's memory. All money brought in through the sale of a "Ride Like Mo" water bottle will go to a scholarship fund in Mo's name.

"Moriah Wilson was defined by her grit and ever-present smile...Moriah Wilson will always be a member of our High-Performance Team (HPT) and one of the brightest stars in the sport of cycling," the company states.