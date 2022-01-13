Zwift gives riders the chance to join six week Ineos Grenadiers 'virtual training camp'
Using Zwift, riders can join in 12 events over six weeks from January
By Adam Becket published
Riders are to be given the chance to take part in an Ineos Grenadiers Virtual Training Camp on Zwift this January.
Starting on 24 January, there will be special Ineos Grenadiers-designed workouts designed to improve your climbing, time trialling, sprinting, and more, available on the platform.
Leigh Bryan, performance coach at the Ineos Grenadiers said: “We’ve been fortunate to have worked with Zwift on some fantastic events over the past two years. We’ve given cycling fans all over the world the opportunity to watch us race and ride with us in our inaugural eRide, the Around The World series and Greatest Hits event.
“Now, we’re proud to be launching our favourite collaboration to date. The Ineos Grenadiers Virtual Training Camp will give Zwifters an opportunity to take part in a series of ten unique workouts that we have co-created with the needs of every type of rider in mind. They provide our riders with a tough session and will be a fine challenge for Zwifters all over the globe.”
>>> 1,100 bikes stolen every day in the UK: Why isn’t cutting down on bike theft more prominent in cycling policy?
There are ten workouts that are focused on specific riders and their specialties, from Tom Pidcock to Filippo Ganna, with two more also available.
In a press release, Zwift said: "To explain what you will be training each session, there will be a supplementary video series, featuring riders and team coaches explaining each of the workouts."
The workouts can be accessed by joining the scheduled group workouts on the event calendar, or on-demand.
There will also be some sessions led by Ineos professionals, which will be listed here when scheduled.
Riders who take part in different weeks of the 'Virtual Training Camp' will be able to unlock different parts of Ineos training kit for their avatar to wear.
Zwift explained: "Complete any of the group workouts in week 1 or 2 to unlock the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Socks. Complete any of the group workouts in week 3 or 4 to unlock the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Training Kit. Complete any of the group workouts in week 3 or 4 to unlock the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Cap."
The kit is the new one designed by Bioracer for Ineos' pros training outside of races.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
