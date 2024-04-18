A closer look at the 'disruptive' Ribble Rebellion crit bike: part artwork, part race machine

The Ribble Rebellion team is riding an eye-catching bike for 2024, in more ways than one

Ribble Rebellion team bike
(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

With a custom paint job that looks as though it’s come straight from the brush of Roy Lichtenstein, Matt Bostock’s Ribble Ultra SL R is hard to miss. 

The Ribble Rebellion rider’s performance at the recent Eddie Soens Memorial race in North West England, where this photo was taken, was equally impossible to ignore. The Manxman animated the handicap race in the final few laps of the Aintree circuit, closing the gap on the leaders on several occasions before being pipped at the line in a sprint by Jack Hartley.

