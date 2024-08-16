Buy into the hype with Rapha + Palace, wax additives promise speed or longevity and look out for Telefónica-inspired kit at La Vuelta

Splash some cash on Rapha + Palace's iconic Giro 2020 kit, go faster or longer with Silca wax additives, embrace Canyon's new mono strap helmets, and celebrate a Spanish centenary with Movistar.

Fresh kit for Movistar, grab the Rapha + Palace Giro kit, new helmets from Canyon and chain wax from Silca
Love it or hate it, the Rapha + Palace Giro EF Pro Cycling kit got people talking, and it sold out before many people had even decided if they liked it. Right now there’s a complete bundle in size small available on eBay if you have some spare cash. It’s £1,599 and you’ve got until Sunday to decide if it’s really worth it. 

Silca has made their fastest chain wax even faster, or longer lasting, with its wax additives. You can add the Speed or Endurance Chips to a bag of hot wax for a more efficient drivechain or longer intervals between applications, respectively. It’s a mix and match system, so there's plenty of customisation. 

