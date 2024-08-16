Buy into the hype with Rapha + Palace, wax additives promise speed or longevity and look out for Telefónica-inspired kit at La Vuelta

Love it or hate it, the Rapha + Palace Giro EF Pro Cycling kit got people talking, and it sold out before many people had even decided if they liked it. Right now there’s a complete bundle in size small available on eBay if you have some spare cash. It’s £1,599 and you’ve got until Sunday to decide if it’s really worth it.

Get in on the hype of Rapha + Palace with a kit bundle on eBay



(Image credit: Rapha, Palace)

As far as limited edition kit goes, the Rapha + Palace Giro collection was a bold one. Designed for EF Pro Cycling at the 2020 Giro d’Italia to circumnavigate the clash between their usual kit and the Maglia Rosa, the team was already known for their inconspicuous designs in the pro peloton, but this range took things to a whole new level.

An interesting collaboration between two very different clothing brands: Rapha, selling premium cycling clothing, and Palace Skateboards, appealing to the somewhat younger generation, the jersey features Palace’s triangle logo, the Palace duck and plenty of other eye-catching details.

When released to the general public it sold out in minutes. If you missed out the first time, you happen to be a size small and have some spare cash (quite a lot of it actually), eBay is the place to go. You can get your hands on this particular bundle — jersey, bib short, cap, socks, bidon and musette — for a modest £1,599. There were no bids at the time of writing and the auction ends on Sunday, so if this is your jam, go for it. Don’t worry, delivery is free.

Silca improves its fastest wax with wax additives

(Image credit: Silca)

Silca has long been at the forefront of innovation in the world of cycling accessories, and its latest SpeedChip and EnduranceChip products are perfect examples of a brand constantly striving to do better for all performance cyclists.

On request of sponsored and professional riders, two new wax additives fine-tune Silca’s existing Secret Chain Blend hot melt wax to your specific needs. One makes it faster, one makes it last longer (600-800km compared to the usual 300-400km). Road racers want as much speed as possible, while someone taking on a gravel endurance event such as Unbound will want the wax to last for as long as possible.

A slight trade-off is that the EnduranceChip makes the chain a little less efficient (so slightly slower) while the SpeedChip means it won’t last as long. With the ability to mix and match though, by adding chips to a bag of hot melt wax, you should be able to find the exact balance that works for you.

Silca says it’ll be publishing recipes their athletes use for different events and stages, so you can get some inspiration for concocting your own blends.

Canyon helmets next in the line-up of CFR accessories

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon has released two new helmets: Stingr CFR and Disruptr CFR. Canyon Factory Racing aims to represent the absolute pinnacle of performance, and more accessories are trickling in , including the recently released Tempr CFR road cycling shoes . Both the helmets look smart, and fast — as they are designed to be — and the branding is subtle, so don't feel like you have to ride a Canyon to wear one.

The stand-out feature is the under-chin closure system. In a collaboration with HighBar, makers of helmet retention systems, there’s now just a single arm on each side, and the strap folds down in front of the ears and under the chin to be tightened by a central dial. The harder plastic probably balances out the reduced stability of not having a Y-strap, and there’s still a rear dial too. It should be easy to dial in the perfect fit, and with no flapping straps, there’ll be less wind noise.

Wind-tunnel tested and designed for aero performance, the Disruptr suits hot road and gravel racing — prioritising thermodynamics — while the Stingr prioritises aerodynamics. Canyon has stated 10-20 watt savings at 60-70kph for the latter, thanks to the drag-reducing profile and the HighBar system. No watt savings are quoted for those of us who ride at ‘slightly’ lower speeds though.

Gobik and Movistar celebrate Telefónica's Centenary at La Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Movistar)

La Vuelta a España starts tomorrow for the 79th time, and the Movistar Team will be dressed in a special kit to commemorate Telefónica's — the Spanish team’s title sponsor — centenary.

The team’s clothing supplier, Gobik, has created their most advanced jersey with a design that represents the heritage of the telecommunications company and the connections it has created across the country. Blue strokes adorn a white jersey and helmet, and the pattern symbolises the Telefónica Building in Madrid, a landmark of the city.

The three-week Grand Tour concludes with a 24.6km individual time trial in Madrid, starting at Distrito Telefónica and finishing in front of the aforementioned historic building.