Cannondale introduces the Compact Neo, its smallest and lightest e-bike yet
20" urban bike promises powerful assist up to 20mph and a tidy footprint for small space storing.
American bike manufacturer, Cannondale, today launched its smallest and lightest e-bike yet.
With a compact alloy frame, foldable stem and pedals, 20-inch wheels and less than 40 pound (18kg) weight, the Compact Neo has a tidy footprint aimed at apartment dwellers and office workers hoping to increase their mobility.
The Compact Neo is equipped with an eight-speed microSHIFT drivetrain with an 11-34 Sunrace cassette and Tektro HD-R280 hydraulic disc brakes.
The electric assist comes from a Hyena MRC-250 drive unit with 40Nm toque, which offers three modes, will speed up your ride up to 20 mph (25km/h) and promises to provide a smooth and silent run.
A simple, three-button handlebar control unit allows you to toggle between the modes and the integrated lights. A hidden 250Wh battery will provide power up to 47 miles (75 km) on a single charge.
Made for everyday riding, the Compact Neo comes stocked with integrated front and rear lights, fenders, a rear rack and big, 2.35" Kenda K-Rad tires.
The smart design of the frame geometry and seat post is meant to provide a one-size-fits-most solutions for shared use among family members.
Cannondale's electric bike collection is already 48 models deep ranging from the high-end, 10,000-dollar Topstone Neo and SuperSix Evo Neo carbon bikes to full-powered enduro mountain bikes and all the way down to affordable, everyday hybrid cruisers.
Prices for the Compact Neo start at $1999 USD.
*We'll be getting one in for review later this winter.
