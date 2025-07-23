If you want one bike to do it all, Ribble want you to know they have all the options in the new Commute, Gravel, Road (CGR) range

With an online configurator and the ability to try bikes at home, Ribble's CGR system hopes to bring more versatility to the market, now without the trade off in terms of looks, cable integration, and improved aero.

headtube and bars from the new Ribble CGR Ti-X
Hydroformed titanium with smooth welds, brings looks from the Ribble All-road ti range to CGR for the first time
(Image credit: Ribble)
Ribble’s new CGR (Commute, Gravel, Road) range launches today, with its multi-material, do-it-all all-road bike range, dropping a steel frame option off the extensive list of options, but gaining a drop bar variant available now with all frame material options.

The popular bikes – surely now contenders for some of the best value road and commuter bikes – are available in carbon, titanium and alloy, as well as two e-bike variants, continuing a welcome ‘real-world’ approach to both buying and riding a bike with this CGR range.

Ribble CGR bikes
Ribble's overhauled CGR range includes two new e-bikes, and a number of choices of frame material and specification. (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble CGR range gallery

