Dutch e-bike company Tenways launches in U.S.

Netherlands-based e-bike brand Tenways launched in the U.S. this week after previously only being available in Europe.

We got our hands on a bike early — see our review of the CGO600 Pro commuter bike .

Tenways has six e-bike models, ranging from its CGO line, which focuses on comfortable commuter bikes to its AGO models, which can handle both urban and off-road treks.

The hallmarks of Tenways bikes are that the bikes are relatively lightweight when compared to similar models with detachable batteries. The aforementioned CGO600 Pro model, for example, weighs in at just 41 pounds complete with a kickstand and fenders.

The bikes also have a 50+ mile range on a single charge as well as a greaseless, silent Gates carbon belt drive instead of a typical bike chain that should last some 19,000 miles before needing servicing.

Gates Belt Drive (Image credit: Future)

The bikes range in price from $1500 (on sale at the time of publication from $1700) to $2400 and can be shipped, for free, to the continental 48 states. Tenways does not currently ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico.