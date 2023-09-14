Dutch e-bike company Tenways launches in U.S.

Tenways has six e-bikes designed for commuting and comfort

Tenways CGO600 Pro e-bike
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Netherlands-based e-bike brand Tenways launched in the U.S. this week after previously only being available in Europe. 

We got our hands on a bike early — see our review of the CGO600 Pro commuter bike.

Tenways has six e-bike models, ranging from its CGO line, which focuses on comfortable commuter bikes to its AGO models, which can handle both urban and off-road treks. 

The hallmarks of Tenways bikes are that the bikes are relatively lightweight when compared to similar models with detachable batteries. The aforementioned CGO600 Pro model, for example, weighs in at just 41 pounds complete with a kickstand and fenders. 

The bikes also have a 50+ mile range on a single charge as well as a greaseless, silent Gates carbon belt drive instead of a typical bike chain that should last some 19,000 miles before needing servicing.

Tenways CGO600 Pro e-bike

Gates Belt Drive

The bikes range in price from $1500 (on sale at the time of publication from $1700) to $2400 and can be shipped, for free, to the continental 48 states. Tenways does not currently ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico. 

Tenways bikes have a free 14-day trial no matter which model you purchase, and you can return any of their e-bikes for any reason within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. There are some stores scattered across the U.S. that have Tenways bikes on demo, as well. 

Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

