Hunt rolls out sustainable wheels, PRO debuts aero gravel bars, Santini x Pirelli collab and Hexis serves up a feast of new features

As cyclists we’re always looking to improve. This advancement can, of course, take many forms. The competitive among us might view progress through the prism of results, be it a spot on the podium or faster times over familiar training roads. For others improvements to the cycling life may be more holistic - a comfortable set of bibs here, an environmentally-friendly bit of kit there, all adding up to a more fulfilled and enjoyable experience.

We have both bases covered this week. We look at Hunt’s new sustainable wheel range that uses recycled materials and improved production methods to reduce their footprint. Meanwhile, Santini’s new clothing collection celebrates the Sport Club Pirelli, a club founded by the Italian tire giant to encourage its workers to pursue and enjoy healthy, athletic pastimes. 

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

