Mark Cavendish's new Oakley Kato shades are inspired by Greek myths
The special edition shades include Prizm 24K lenses and detailing inspired by Cav's 'passion for Greek mythology'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Oakley has teamed up with Mark Cavendish to release a ‘Signature Series’ edition of its distinctive Kato model.
The Cav approved Katos, which Oakley says he was “heavily involved” in designing, feature a white frame with Prizm 24K lenses. Closer inspection reveals some additional detail in the shape of gold accents and a ‘Cav’ etching on the lenses, which is apparently inspired by the Manxman’s love of Greek mythology.
It’s fair to argue that Cavendish is the god of modern sprinters. He was an early adopter of the Kato design, wearing the glasses during the 2021 Tour de France, most notably on Stage 13 where he crossed the line first at Carcassonne to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins. He’ll be hoping to surpass the Cannibal this July in the colours of his new team Astana Qazaqstan.
As a nod to his long-standing relationship with Oakley Cav’s signature shades come with a special edition microbag that features a look back at the various sunglass styles he’s worn throughout his illustrious career.
The Kato glasses certainly cut an idiosyncratic shape. They feature a one-piece lens that eschews a traditional nose bridge altogether. On their release Oakley - who's products are a constant presence in our best cycling sunglasses tests - described the glasses as featuring an “innovative, frameless lens, crafted with an extended wrap and built-in retention to mimic the structural properties of a typical frame”, designed “to fit close to the contours of the face, creating a mask-like feel.” Since then they’ve been worn not only by Cav but also by fellow TdF legends four-time champion Chris Froome and green jersey winner Sam Bennett.
Cavendish is still awaiting his first win of the 2023 season. He finished on the podium earlier this month at the Scheldeprijs one-day race in Belgium behind Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) and will be hoping it's a sign he’s rounding into form. He is slated to race at next week’s Tour de Romandie ahead of lining up at this year's Giro d’Italia in May.
For more information on the Mark Cavendish Signature Series Oakley Kato sunglasses visit oakley.com (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
1,851km Zwift record rider says he lost 5% of his body weight and damaged his organs
Dr Alex Stavrinides tells the (frankly harrowing) story of his 1,851km Zwift ride in which he 'buried myself deeper than I thought I would or could'
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Geraint Thomas believes Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel are beatable at Giro d’Italia
Welshman says that Ineos Grenadiers can go into race full of confidence after excellent Tour of the Alps start
By Tom Thewlis • Published