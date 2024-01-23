Moots introduces the Vamoots 33: A versatile titanium road bike without the five-digit price tag

After raising eyebrows in unveiling the carbon-fiber, e-assisted Moots Express last fall, the American titanium experts, Moots, are returning to their roots with the launch of the Moots Vamoots 33, a versatile titanium road bike without the five-digit price tag.

As the newest addition to the illustrious Vamoots family of road bikes, the Vamoots 33 is born from the rich Vamoots DNA with nods to Vamoots, Vamoots SL, Vamoots CR, Vamoots RSL, Vamoots Disc RSL, Vamoots CRD, and Vamoots RCS that came before it.

For more than three decades, Moots has exclusively built its renowned frames from titanium. (Image credit: Moots)

For more than three decades, Moots has exclusively built its renowned frames from titanium, so much so that the brand is practically synonymous with the strong and lightweight metal. For this frame, the ti experts have opted for size-specific U.S.-sourced straight gauge 3/2.5 thin-walled tubing welded to Moots’ 3D printed flat mount dropouts and paired with a carbon fork. Moots doesn’t just claim to offer a good ride quality aboard the Vamoots 33; the press release guarantees it to be “magical.”

With enough clearance to run plush 38mm tires or combine full-coverage fenders with 35mm rubbers, the Vamoots 33 is billed as a “jack of all trades and a master of fun,” equally at home on fresh tarmac as it is on chattering chip seal and the champagne gravel roads the brand’s Steamboat Springs home is known for.

Moots’ 3D printed flat mount dropouts (Image credit: Moots)

Perhaps the model’s most notable departure from Moots’ heritage line is the lack of a five-digit price tag. The bike comes in nine stock sizes, ranging from a size 48 to 62, and, when built with an SRAM Rival AXS groupset, DT Swiss E1800 road endurance wheels, and Zipp’s aluminum finishing kit, the Vamoots 33 starts at $7,499.

The Vamoots 33 is available now from Moots directly and select retailers.