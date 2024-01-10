New Z1 road helmet ‘lightest helmet including rotational impact protection’ - Lazer claims

Lazer has just unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship Z1 road helmet, aiming to combine aerodynamics, ventilation, lightweight and top notch safety in one do-it-all package.

In fact, at 220g claimed (236g actual), Lazer contends that this is the “lightest helmet including rotational impact protection on the market,” having received a 5-STAR rating from Virginia Tech’s independent crash protection testing.

To be sure, Lazer’s new Z1 helmet is lighter than the new Giro’s Aries MIPS Spherical helmet, which was boasted as their lightest yet at a claimed 265g in a size medium. That said, Kask’s Valegro helmet comes with its WG11 rotational impact standard and weighs a feathery 180g (claimed) in a size small - so there is competition.

(Image credit: Future)

Lazer says that its strategically placed vents allow for “best in class ventilation while keeping aerodynamics in mind”, although this isn’t numerically quantified. Lazer has, however, made the Z1 Aeroshell compatible, giving the CdA lowering option of blocking up all the vents - also providing some weather protection, much appreciated at this time of year.

(Image credit: Future)

Other features include compatibility with a rear light for enhanced visibility, lightweight straps made from antibacterial and recycled material, as well as Lazer’s Advance RollSys retention system - which sits on top of the helmet rather than at the back of the head, in order to leave space for long hair in a bun or ponytail.

The Z1 is available in seven colors in sizes S/M/L and the RRP stands at $249.99 / €249.99.

First ride review

(Image credit: Future)

Although ostensibly quite similar, there’s quite a few points of difference between the new Z1 and the outgoing model. Aesthetically, the lines of the new model are more rounded, less angular and more flowing - all of which feeds into a more modern look.

More significantly, the new Z1 has less material around the temples, which means that the helmet doesn’t intrude on your vision. The way the previous Z1 fitted on my head meant that I could see quite a bit of the helmet out of the corner of my eyes as I was riding along. Alongside these changes, the sunglasses docking has been greatly improved too - the previous iteration didn’t feel like it kept a secure grip of my sunnies when slipped into the vents, but the new Z1 was rock solid.

(Image credit: Future)

The fit in general suited my head very well. With some helmets, I find that in a size medium there can be pinching at my temples with the helmet body simple being too narrow - but sizing up to a large is just far too big. But with the Lazer Z1 (actually both the previous generation and the new) fitted my head perfectly, and felt securely in place with the retention dial tightened up whilst also not causing any pressure points. Or at least, no pressure points which became apparent within an hour’s ride - I’ll reserve judgment on that for the full review.

Being barely past midwinter, I can’t comment on the efficacy of the ventilation save from the fact that it did indeed feel cold. Bodes well for the summer, but again I’m reserving my judgment. Compatibility with Lazer’s Aeroshell is expected and a nice feature - I’m yet to get my hands on one for this helmet, but am looking forward to testing that in conjunction.

(Image credit: Future)

To be real, what’s likely to actually make the biggest difference to my riding is the weather protection and a cosier head with the worst of the wind and rain deflected. But even so, the psychological benefit of knowing that you’ve giving yourself the best chance when it comes to taking a KOM or trying to best your average speed on a familiar loop isn’t worth discounting - even if the speeds and durations aren’t high enough for the watt savings to really register.

In all, the fit is good, the helmet itself is so light you barely notice it, the ventilation is promising and with the Aeroshell compatibility it saves you having to contemplate investing in a second helmet. It’s a solid option - aero-weenies might be unsatisfied by the lack of competitive testing - but different helmets are faster on different people anyway, so that Lazer doesn’t provide this information isn’t really worth complaining about. And the price, at $249.99 / €249.99, is actually quite reasonable for a flagship helmet - especially one as versatile as this.