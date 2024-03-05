Specialized's new long-tail cargo e-bike aims to put the family first

Specialized has unveiled the Turbo Porto, an all-new long tail cargo e-bike which the brands calls “family-first”.

Designed primarily for carrying two children in the back alongside additional gear in the front, like many of the best e-cargo bikes, the Turbo Porto can also carry a range of loads from groceries to larger boxes.

As standard, the Porto comes with both a front and rear rack. The rear rack includes three MIK HD mounting profiles, making it compatible with MIK HD child seats that can click directly into the slots as well as other popular clamp mechanism child seats like the Thule Nexxt. The side of the rack also features pannier rails.

Clearly, Specialized is expecting its riders to use the bike to carry heavy loads. The total load weight for the bike, including rider, is 200kg - the front rack has a maximum load of 20kg, while the rear rack can handle up to 60kg.

The Porto comes fitted with front and rear fenders, front and rear lights, a rear view mirror, a frame bag and a Garmin radar that notifies you when vehicles are about to pass. It also boasts an integrated wheel lock and Turbo System Lock, which Specialized says makes it “nearly impossible for anyone you don’t want to ride away with your Porto”. Using an app, the bike’s motor can be disabled and the motion sensor alarm activated.

As for the motor, the Porto is equipped with a 2.2 Cargo model that delivers 90Nm of torque and an assisted top-speed of 25kph in Europe. It’s powered by a 710Wh battery that provides five hours of riding.

An on-board ‘smart control’ system allows the rider to tell the Porto how far they plan on going and then it manages the battery level accordingly. The Turbo display and the Specialized app also enables the rider to ‘microtune’ their power level in increments of 10 percent, “for total control of your power no matter what the road ahead looks like”.

To offer the stability required to “inspire confidence in the rider from day one”, the Porto has been designed with a low centre of gravity. It uses two different wheel sizes - 20” on the rear, 24” on the front - helping to deliver a low standover height designed to make it easy to get on and off the bike. The overall length of the bike however measures 2065mm, which Specialized says makes it only about the same as one of its Turbo mountain bikes. The Porto’s weight, with all the standard accessories, is a claimed 39.6kg.

Offered in one size, the Porto is fitted with both an adjustable stem and seatpost. Specialized says the bike can accommodate riders from 155cm to 195cm tall.

“For the Porto, the R&D team took the same approach we do for a winning mountain bike world championships,” says Vincent Poupon, Specialized Porto Product Manager. “We assembled two mules with different wheel sizes and adjustable geometry. We not only asked our best riders to test them, we also involved moms, dads, kids, our smallest and our tallest colleagues to ride the bike in different configurations before we locked the most optimized geometry.”

Given that it’s designed as a family-centric bike, the Porto is also compatible with a range of after-market accessories. While the front and rear rack (complete with bungee cords) and frame bag come as standard, the bike can be tailored to your specific needs yet further.

The child Passenger Seat locks into the rear rack and comes with a water resistant cover. It can also be paired with foam-covered safety rails, which fit up to two passenger seats or a Eurocrate. Foot platforms and foot pegs can also be added.

And there are yet more storage solutions on offer including a 19-litre rigid pannier called the Coolcave and a 44-litre side bag that carry up to 25kg. Made from 1000D polyester canvas it includes an adjustable folding closure and padded laptop sleeve.

Other features include a Gates CarbonDrive CDX drivechain, cargo specific Tektro Dorado hydraulic disc brakes and 2.8” Pathfinder Sport tires.

