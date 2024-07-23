State Bicycle CO releases its first-ever titanium bike: could this be the most affordable ti gravel bike on the market?

Titanium bikes are making a serious comeback right now, and they're more affordable than ever before. Why Cycles, Blackheart, Priority, Ribble and Van Rysel are just a few brand names that have started producing titanium frames in recent years —all without the eye-watering price tag so often associated with titanium frames. Even Canyon is rumoured to come out with a ti bike soon.

This trend is closely tied to the current boom of gravel riding and the different needs of backpackers and off-road riders versus the carbon-loving road segment. For many in the all-road sector, ride comfort, durability and capability trump aerodynamics, stiffness and counting every gram. Thanks to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and dampening riding characteristics, titanium makes for a great material for off-road bicycles.

State Bicycle Co, already known for its wallet-friendly offerings, is the latest brand to jump on the ti bandwagon with the release of its first-ever titanium bicycle.

(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)



"Titanium is renowned for its exceptional strength and corrosion resistance, making this bike a 'forever bike' that you can rely on for countless adventures without degradation over time," comments State Bicycle Co.

Simply named the Titanium All-Road, this newest addition to the brand's all-road collection is build-to-order and made to "conquer any terrain while ensuring a comfortable, long-lasting experience."

The chassis is a titanium frame made from double-butted Gr9 3AL/2.5V titanium, a blend that, State says, offers titanium's unmatched durability with the weight efficiency usually associated with carbon and a solid ride quality similar to steel. It's "the best of all worlds," State claims.

The State Bicycle Co Titanium All-Road is available as a frame only or in a build-to-order complete build (Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

The frame sports a progressive geometry designed for gravel and long-distance riding and a roomy tyre clearance of 700 x 50mm.

With frames starting at just $1,299 and complete builds available from $2,499, this may just be the most affordable titanium gravel bike on the market today.

The complete builds are made to order, with customers given a choice of forks, wheelsets, drivetrains and accessories at the time of purchase.

Its lowest-price offering comes with State's own fork, wheelset, drivetrain and finishing kit for $2499. The highest-end build includes upgrades such as ceramic headset bearings, a carbon "Monster" fork with accessory mounts, carbon Enve AG25 wheels, and an electronic SRAM Apex / Eagle Mullet AXS drivetrain. This package still comes in at the reasonable price of $4400.

All builds come with State's own cockpit and saddle and Vittoria 47c Terreno Dry tubeless tyres. The frames sport a sandblasted finish and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) logos.

Build options and availability

At a base price of $2499, customers get a complete bike build with State's own fork, wheels, drivetrain and finishing kit. (Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

The frames and build-to-order bikes can be purchased from the State Bicycle Co. website starting July 23, 2024.

State Bicycle Co. Titanium All-Road Frame

Price: $1299.99

Add-ons:

- Carbon All-Road Fork +$199.99

- Carbon Monster Fork +$299.99

- Ceramic Bearing Headset +$49.99

State Bicycle Co. Titanium Complete Builds

Price: ranging from $2499 to $4400

Upgrades:

Wheels

- SBC 700c or 650b: included I $2499 base price

- DT Swiss 700c or 650b: +$450

- Enve 700C (AG25) or 650b (AG28) carbon wheels: +$899

Groupsets

-State's own - Included in the base price

- SRAM Apex XPLR AXS (11-44t): +$899

- SRAM Apex / Eagle Mullet AXS (11-50t): +$999