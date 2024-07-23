State Bicycle CO releases its first-ever titanium bike: could this be the most affordable ti gravel bike on the market?
Frames start at just $1,299, and complete builds are available from $2,499
Titanium bikes are making a serious comeback right now, and they're more affordable than ever before. Why Cycles, Blackheart, Priority, Ribble and Van Rysel are just a few brand names that have started producing titanium frames in recent years —all without the eye-watering price tag so often associated with titanium frames. Even Canyon is rumoured to come out with a ti bike soon.
This trend is closely tied to the current boom of gravel riding and the different needs of backpackers and off-road riders versus the carbon-loving road segment. For many in the all-road sector, ride comfort, durability and capability trump aerodynamics, stiffness and counting every gram. Thanks to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and dampening riding characteristics, titanium makes for a great material for off-road bicycles.
State Bicycle Co, already known for its wallet-friendly offerings, is the latest brand to jump on the ti bandwagon with the release of its first-ever titanium bicycle.
"Titanium is renowned for its exceptional strength and corrosion resistance, making this bike a 'forever bike' that you can rely on for countless adventures without degradation over time," comments State Bicycle Co.
Simply named the Titanium All-Road, this newest addition to the brand's all-road collection is build-to-order and made to "conquer any terrain while ensuring a comfortable, long-lasting experience."
The chassis is a titanium frame made from double-butted Gr9 3AL/2.5V titanium, a blend that, State says, offers titanium's unmatched durability with the weight efficiency usually associated with carbon and a solid ride quality similar to steel. It's "the best of all worlds," State claims.
The frame sports a progressive geometry designed for gravel and long-distance riding and a roomy tyre clearance of 700 x 50mm.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
With frames starting at just $1,299 and complete builds available from $2,499, this may just be the most affordable titanium gravel bike on the market today.
The complete builds are made to order, with customers given a choice of forks, wheelsets, drivetrains and accessories at the time of purchase.
Its lowest-price offering comes with State's own fork, wheelset, drivetrain and finishing kit for $2499. The highest-end build includes upgrades such as ceramic headset bearings, a carbon "Monster" fork with accessory mounts, carbon Enve AG25 wheels, and an electronic SRAM Apex / Eagle Mullet AXS drivetrain. This package still comes in at the reasonable price of $4400.
All builds come with State's own cockpit and saddle and Vittoria 47c Terreno Dry tubeless tyres. The frames sport a sandblasted finish and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) logos.
Build options and availability
The frames and build-to-order bikes can be purchased from the State Bicycle Co. website starting July 23, 2024.
State Bicycle Co. Titanium All-Road Frame
Price: $1299.99
Add-ons:
- Carbon All-Road Fork +$199.99
- Carbon Monster Fork +$299.99
- Ceramic Bearing Headset +$49.99
State Bicycle Co. Titanium Complete Builds
Price: ranging from $2499 to $4400
Upgrades:
Wheels
- SBC 700c or 650b: included I $2499 base price
- DT Swiss 700c or 650b: +$450
- Enve 700C (AG25) or 650b (AG28) carbon wheels: +$899
Groupsets
-State's own - Included in the base price
- SRAM Apex XPLR AXS (11-44t): +$899
- SRAM Apex / Eagle Mullet AXS (11-50t): +$999
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
It's time to stop expecting so much of Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France
The British team are always under pressure to match their past best, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon
By Adam Becket Published
-
Best tubeless road bike performance tyres 2024
The best tubeless road bike performance tyres will not only elevate your performance but also increase your riding comfort and enjoyment
By Tim Russon Published