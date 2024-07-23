State Bicycle CO releases its first-ever titanium bike: could this be the most affordable ti gravel bike on the market?

Frames start at just $1,299, and complete builds are available from $2,499

State Bicycle Co Titanium All-Road
(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)
Titanium bikes are making a serious comeback right now, and they're more affordable than ever before.  Why Cycles, Blackheart, Priority, Ribble and Van Rysel are just a few brand names that have started producing titanium frames in recent years —all without the eye-watering price tag so often associated with titanium frames. Even Canyon is rumoured to come out with a ti bike soon. 

This trend is closely tied to the current boom of gravel riding and the different needs of backpackers and off-road riders versus the carbon-loving road segment. For many in the all-road sector, ride comfort, durability and capability trump aerodynamics, stiffness and counting every gram. Thanks to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and dampening riding characteristics, titanium makes for a great material for off-road bicycles.

Image 1 of 6
State Bicycle Co Titanium All-Road
(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

