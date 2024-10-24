Unreleased Tour de France aero bike comes to market, starting at £4,000/$5,200

Bike described as a ‘beast of pure speed’ by manufacturer Dare

Paris Roubaix bikes
(Image credit: Future (Will Jones))
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A previously unreleased aero bike used by Uno-X at the Tour de France is now commercially available, with prices for the frameset starting at £4,000.

The Velocity Ace-AFO (VA-AFO), made by Taiwanese bike brand Dare, was ridden as a prototype by Alexander Kristoff and other riders throughout the 2024 season.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like