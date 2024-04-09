Gravel bikes aren't fit for the cobbles: five tech trends from Paris-Roubaix

Gravel bikes, aero bikes, double wrapped tape or no gloves at all - the weekend's racing certainly showed us that there's no one way to ride the Hell of the North

Factor Ostro Gravel
(Image credit: Getty, Factor)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

The 121st edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix was ripped up by none other than Mathieu van der Poel on Sunday, as he made an audacious move, breaking away from the lead group with 60 kilometers still remaining. From the moment of his attack, the writing was on the wall, and his gap continued to balloon out to a winning margin of three minutes. 

In the women's race, world champion Lotte Kopecky sprinted from a group of six favourites, giving way to a much more exciting finale. 

