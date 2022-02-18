Tech round up: fizik’s lightest short-nosed saddle, new Restrap bar bags, and Chrome Industries’ expanded Doubletrack collection

With new 2022 lines and kit steadily rolling in, it can be hard to keep track of the promising new products launches – as well as some of the more 'creative' curiosities. To that end, we've rounded up a small selection of tech you might have missed.

Fizik’s lightest short-nosed saddle yet: Vento Argo 00

This week, fizik released its latest addition to the Argo range of short-nose saddes with central cut-outs. With "00" in the name, this model was always going to be a decadent display of carbon fibre and top-end tech.

And they've duly delivered. This might not be close to ranking amongst the very lightest saddles out there, but for the the level of cushioning the low-profile EVA padding promises, the 139 gram claimed weight is very respectable.

The shell employs a high-modules, full carbon fibre construction, while the rails feature fizik's one-piece 'mobius loop' design. Currently, the saddle is offered in two widths, 140mm and 150mm, and is available from all fizik stockists for $275/ £275/ €275.

Restrap's new 14 and 17L handlebar bags

Yorkshire based purveyor of bikepacking bags, Restrap, has just released its latest iterations of the popular Bar Bag, with two sizes on offer: 14L and 17L.

The smaller size handlebar bag is now sold in a separate holster and dry-bag configuration, to make accessibility more convenient and to provide more clearance for aero bars or handlebar accessories. With an elasticated drawcord on the top, there's the option to store a waterproof or keep bulkier snacks (such as croissants) close at hand.

The larger 17L model uses the same 14L double-roll dry-bag and holster system as the smaller size, but adds a removable 3L Food Pouch on top – which, in turn, is held in place by Fidlock fittings. For similar ease of stowability, the food pouch features an elasticated drawcord, too.

The bags are available to be bought from Restrap's website and pricing stands at £99.99 / €119.99 / $148.99 for the 14L, while the 17L model costs £119.99 / €143.99 / $179.99.

Chrome Industries' Doubletrack collection

Blending bikepacking and urban riding, Chrome Industries has a strong line in robust, practical and subtly stylish bags. Chrome's latest editions to its convertible Doubletrack family include...

The Doubletrack Frame Bag. Made with a recycled polyester lining and water resistant 1050D bluesign approved Nylon, it's got a quick access zip pocket on the back pocket, two mesh interior organisation pockets and a five-bar webbing strap with cam buckles for easily attaching it to your bike. It can also be worn as a mini messenger bag when off the bike. The two-litre edition comes in at £50 while the four litre costs £60.

The Doubletrack Saddle Roll. For quick access to your spares, Chrome's triple pocketed tool roll can comfortably fit a spare tube, tyre levers, multitool, CO2 cartridge and chain quicklink. It can be stored under your saddle or stashed inside another bag. It comes in at £35.

The Doubletrack Bar Bag. A water resistant handlebar bag that can also double up as a mini messenger bag. Packing five litres of storage and three internal mesh pockets, it's got a bit more room than the Doubletrack Frame Bag. At £60, it's even a little better value for the amount of storage it provides.

The Doubletrack Feed Bag. For quicker and easier access while riding than a handlebar bag, Chrome has its bar, stem, and even belt, mounted Feed bag. It offers one-handed access and is fully lined and padded to help protect more delicate valuables. There are also mesh pockets on the side for discarding wrappers. It's priced at £45.

The Wowcher bike you should probably stop your friends and family from buying

With a retail price of £1,119.00 – but a limited time 82% reduction to £119.00 – could Wowcher have landed on the deal the of the century? We'll let you make your own mind up, but a dive into the spec list does through up some reverse-engineering-google-translate gems.

"Aluminium 60/30 knife rim[s]" we can only assume refer to the wheels, which perhaps could be said to "cut through the air like a knife"? Although if that's true, the bike must not ship exactly as it's pictured – the rear looks distinctly shallower.

For more guesses at what the "seven positioning tower wheels," "four nail stand horn handle", you can read our full analysis of the Wowcher bike here. The "hidden unlined bowl set tower mat brushed," we're sorry to say, left us completely stumped.

New Sonder Camino gravel bike

Sonder has just released the latest iteration of its popular gravel bike, the Camino. It features a radically slack head angle at 69 degrees, extra cargo cage mounts and a longer wheelbase for increased stability.

Despite the global rise in prices, it remains respectably good value, with 1x11 GRX builds coming in at £1,249 / $1,849 and Rival AXS XPLR being £1,749 / $2,449. For the full details and all the pictures, our full launch story on the new Sonder Camino can be found here.